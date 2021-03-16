Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Denico Autry

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly made their first move of free agency after agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman, Denico Autry.

The deal, which can’t be made official until March 17, will reportedly pay Autry $21.5 million over three years, with $9 million guaranteed and $14.25 million going to him over the first two years, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Autry brings versatility with him to Nashville, as he can line up as a three- or five-tech, depending on the situation. No matter where he lines up, Autry’s ability as both a pass rusher and run defender will be an upgrade upfront.

More importantly, opposing offenses will have a tougher time sending extra help to stop fellow defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who was thwarted later in the 2020 campaign with little help around him.

Shortly after the news broke of the Titans’ plans to bring Autry to Tennessee, which also plucks a key defender from a division rival, Twitter reacted like this:

