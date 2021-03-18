Twitter reacts to Titans adding Kevin Johnson, losing Desmond King

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
After gutting their secondary early on this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have made yet another addition to it with the signing of cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Johnson will ink a one-year deal with the Titans, although we’re not sure for how much yet. After playing mostly in the slot last season, Johnson could be Tennessee’s solution there in 2021, but we can’t say we’re excited about that potential scenario, as he’s really a depth piece, not a starter.

A former first-round pick, Johnson also fits with a Titans defense that likes to play man coverage, just like Janoris Jenkins. Tennessee is going in a clear direction with its secondary, signing players that better fit their approach.

In one fell swoop, the Titans lost a defensive back, as Desmond King has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Houston Texans, and then gained Johnson in what was a matter of minutes.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans losing King to the Texans and gaining Johnson on Thursday.

