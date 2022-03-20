Twitter reacts to Titans acquiring WR Robert Woods from Rams

Shaun Calderon
·3 min read
It took three days into the new league year but the Tennessee Titans finally made their splash move of the offseason.

The Titans traded a 2023 sixth-Round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the services of veteran wide receiver Robert Woods.

The 10th-year pro is currently recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in November, ironically, after facing the Tennessee Titans during their Sunday night matchup.

Nonetheless, Woods is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the game when he’s on the field. He’s also been called one of the best blocking wide receivers by Mike Vrabel which is something that undoubtedly motivated them to get the deal done.

As you’d imagine, the reaction on Twitter was resoundingly positive as the fanbase welcomed the team’s new wide receiver.

Let’s take a closer look at how media members, fans, and now current teammates reacted to the big news of the day:

