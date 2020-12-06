Twitter reacts to Titans’ 41-35 loss to the Browns

Crissy Froyd
·3 min read

Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans was seen by many as a chance for the Cleveland Browns to prove they were legit, and they did just that, downing the Titans 41-35 in Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

It was plenty dismal for the Titans, who walked into the locker room at halftime trailing 38-7 to a team they were expected to at least keep it close with.

The Titans found a burst of life in the third quarter, but that rush didn’t last, as Tennessee couldn’t get things going enough to successfully pull of what would have been a legendary comeback.

The Titans did gain some dignity, putting up 21 points on the board and holding the Browns to a mere field goal in the final two quarters of action.

If the team had even come close to replicating that type of performance in the first half, the final score could have looked much different, and we might have had a different winning team when the clock hit zero.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about the game and the ultimate outcome.

