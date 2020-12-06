Twitter reacts to Titans’ 41-35 loss to the Browns

Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans was seen by many as a chance for the Cleveland Browns to prove they were legit, and they did just that, downing the Titans 41-35 in Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

It was plenty dismal for the Titans, who walked into the locker room at halftime trailing 38-7 to a team they were expected to at least keep it close with.

The Titans found a burst of life in the third quarter, but that rush didn’t last, as Tennessee couldn’t get things going enough to successfully pull of what would have been a legendary comeback.

The Titans did gain some dignity, putting up 21 points on the board and holding the Browns to a mere field goal in the final two quarters of action.

If the team had even come close to replicating that type of performance in the first half, the final score could have looked much different, and we might have had a different winning team when the clock hit zero.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about the game and the ultimate outcome.

Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous: 17/21, 252 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs in the first half. #Titans have no pass rush. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

This #Titans defense couldn't stop a 5 year old from dunking on them on one of these. pic.twitter.com/6PnYUyUV7O — Broadway Sports (@BroadwayTN) December 6, 2020

When the #Titans lose, it’s never “man, that other team played really well.” It’s always because the Titans completely blow it. — Luke Worsham (@luke_worsham) December 6, 2020

Twitter keeps telling me he’s a top 10 QB it’s laughable #Titans https://t.co/6BnmNLTuiG — Dashawn Hendricks (@DashawnHendrick) December 6, 2020

Honestly today's lose was bad but I still feel optimistic. The old #Titans would've folded and not fought back. Our team is GOOD and could possibly be great. We are still 1st in the #AFCSOUTH we have a get right game next week and the chance to go 9-4. We get Jonny and Fulton — ❄️BIG BEEZY❄️ (@otfbeezy) December 6, 2020

This #Browns team is for real and could possibly be a dark horse in the playoffs (if they make it). The defense is the main weakness, but they’re winning games by running the ball and having Baker be a game manager. #TENvsCLE — Meaghan (@bmegblack) December 6, 2020

"they are who we thought they were"#CLEvsTEN — Donemil (@donemil) December 6, 2020

The Browns clinch a winning season. That's worthy enough for a parade right there. #CLEvsTEN — Caleb Robinson (@ThatDude_Caleb) December 6, 2020

I just want to congratulate the @Browns on winning a decisive and hard-fought victory against a seasoned team of NFL professionals, and also the Tennessee Titans.#CLEvsTEN — Dick from Dayton (@DickFromDayton) December 6, 2020

