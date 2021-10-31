Twitter reacts to Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over Colts

Breaking News:

Mike Moraitis
The Tennessee Titans had to overcome bad officiating, injuries, and multiple mistakes to notch a huge 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As a result of the victory, the Titans have taken a commanding lead over their division rival and biggest threat in the AFC South.

With the victory, the Titans own a three-game lead over the Colts and have the head-to-head tie-breaker wrapped up, which means Indy will have to finish one game better than Tennessee if it wants to win the division.

After having won four straight games, and with a little help from the New York Jets beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, the Titans are atop the conference with the best record at 6-2.

As you’d expect, Titans twitter was thrilled with what it saw against the Colts on Sunday, but there was a ton of frustration at what was a shoddy job by the officials in this one.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Colts-Titans recap

Titans’ Week 8 POTG: A.J. Brown

