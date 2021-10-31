Twitter reacts to Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans had to overcome bad officiating, injuries, and multiple mistakes to notch a huge 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As a result of the victory, the Titans have taken a commanding lead over their division rival and biggest threat in the AFC South.

With the victory, the Titans own a three-game lead over the Colts and have the head-to-head tie-breaker wrapped up, which means Indy will have to finish one game better than Tennessee if it wants to win the division.

After having won four straight games, and with a little help from the New York Jets beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, the Titans are atop the conference with the best record at 6-2.

As you’d expect, Titans twitter was thrilled with what it saw against the Colts on Sunday, but there was a ton of frustration at what was a shoddy job by the officials in this one.

My fat cousin Randy for the win #Titans #TitanUp — keith bulluck (@kbull53) October 31, 2021

Interested to see what the excuses for the Colts will be this week. Fully healthy Indy team at home against a Titans team without Julio, Fulton, Tart. Jon Robinson 53-35

Chris Ballard 35-37 pic.twitter.com/A5aigHKBby — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) October 31, 2021

Ryan Tannehill is now 4-1 against the Colts as the Titans starting quarterback. No other Titans QB has beaten Indy more than twice since the team moved to Nashville. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) October 31, 2021

Great road W @Titans! — Michael Roos (@MichaelRoos) October 31, 2021

The officiating has been bad, but all of the DPI calls against the Titans are completely on the Titans. They have to know better — Jimmy Morris (@jmorrisMCM) October 31, 2021

Hopefully, after this week, we stop hearing how teams are going to win if they hold Henry to less than 100.

Stop playing with Arthur Juan Brown and company. pic.twitter.com/rSYQd8Ur4G — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) October 31, 2021

Carson Wentz first 7 games: ◼️1 INT Carson Wentz vs Titans: ◼️2 INT

▫️4th Qtr Pick-6

▫️INT in overtime that led to Titans' GW score pic.twitter.com/Wqhuw7Fjuw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2021

Kevin Byard with "the Redempterception" — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) October 31, 2021

A.J. Brown is a god. He’s back and he’s BALLIN. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 31, 2021

Randy Bullock was sent down from the football heavens to save us all. — Lucas Panzica (@lucaspanzica) October 31, 2021

RANDY BULLOCK FAN CLUB MEETING TOMORROW MORNING AT 6 A.M. — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) October 31, 2021

Titans went 3-0 today.

Beat the colts

Beat the refs

Beat the broadcast We are 8-2 idgaf what you think — Joshua Cox (@jaccox23) October 31, 2021

Holy HELL that was a game! Refs not on our side today and we still found a way! As rough as the defense played, they got stops when it mattered most in OT! Great Job @Titans — Jonathon Blasdell (@JohnnyBlaze_82) October 31, 2021

Complaining that the referees babied the titans doesn’t mean I think the Colts played a good game and if y’all actually read my tweets you’d see I’m not happy about many things — Producer Jason (@steagles1) October 31, 2021

Titans are now the #1 seed in the AFC. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2021

