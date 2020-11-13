Twitter reacts to Titans’ 34-17 loss to Colts
It wasn’t pretty in the least, as the Titans fell 34-17 to the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans started out fast, with a fast start that left the team with a 17-13 lead at halftime.
But that quickly fell apart as the Titans came back with a vengeance, scoring 21 points in the second half in comparison to the Titans’ zero points as the team failed in all three phases of the game.
This marks the Titans’ third loss of the season as they fall to an overall record of 6-3 after a close 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears last week.
The Titans are set to face the Baltimore Ravens up next on the road on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. CT.
Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about the defeat.
Well. This is awkward. #TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/CLAVM3zPn9
— Curtis III (@_CaptainChaos) November 13, 2020
Pittman is going places. #TENvsIND #ColtsNation pic.twitter.com/NuX63smkFY
— Barker’s Fantasy Football (@BarkerFantasy) November 13, 2020
Well, it started out a close game. 🤷♀️ #TENvsIND
— Shine Bright 🌞🌟🌜 (@xmillrunner) November 13, 2020
Final 😑 #INDvsTEN pic.twitter.com/UySTQpkaiV
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 13, 2020
#Titans blew that one. Bad coaching and bad execution in all three phases.
— Luke Worsham (@luke_worsham) November 13, 2020
And there go the fans…
— Tatum Everett – FOX17 (@tatumeverett) November 13, 2020
we literally have all the weapons we need but still can’t win important football games.
somethings gotta change. #TENvsIND @Titans
— nathan but in 2020 (@nathan_reyer) November 13, 2020
How many points did the Titans score in the second half? #TENvsIND #INDvsTEN #ForTheShoe #ColtsNation pic.twitter.com/ebUqnj6uQs
— Emily ✨ (@emcvx) November 13, 2020