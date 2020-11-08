Twitter reacts to Titans’ 24-17 win over Bears

Crissy Froyd

Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was set to be a get-right game for the Tennessee Titans after they had dropped their last two games of the season, bringing some damage to their previously undefeated record.

The Titans were able to gain some confidence today, though, recording a 24-17 win over the Bears in Nissan Stadium that was on the strength of their defense for once.

Offensively, there wasn’t much to be excited about. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was the lone bright spot for a unit that was lackluster overall. Brown’s two long gains set the Titans up with 10 of their 24 points.

With the victory, the Titans move to 6-2 on the season and are now looking at a Thursday night showdown with their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, who sit in second place and suffered a loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say as the Titans righted the ship on Sunday.