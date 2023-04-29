Twitter reacts to Texas A&M’s Jaylon Jones being selected No. 221 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Texas A&M saw their final declared player taken off the board in the 2023 NFL draft, as cornerback Jaylon Jones was selected 221st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round on Day 3, as Jones may have landed in the best possible spot to earn substantial playing time during his rookie season.

After his draft announcement, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher gave his take on what Jaylon can bring to the Colts as soon as next season.

“Jaylon is another tough, smart, physical football player with good length as a defensive back and can play special teams as well,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher stated. “He has proven he can play corner but could also figure in as a safety and be a versatile player in the defensive backfield. He is a conscientious player, not afraid to spend time in the playbook and film room to help him improve. The more versatility you have as a player in the NFL, the better your value.”

In three seasons with the program, Jones appeared in 29 games while recording 98 tackles (72 solo) with 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Jones’ tangibles aren’t issues, as the long-armed cornerback stands at 6-2 and just over 200 pounds, he’ll continue to refine his route anticipation and footwork before taking on some of the best receivers the league has to offer.

Jaylon Jones thrives in press coverage on the boundary, and while Indianapolis finished 11th in pass defense in 2022 (209.9 YPG allowed), Jones’ size and skillset paired with his gritty attitude opens up the possibility to contend for a starting spot as soon as he enters the building.

Aggie fans and Colts media members and fans alike shared their thoughts on the pick!

The man himself is ready for the opportunity ahead!

COLTS NATION LFG! 💙💪🏾 — Jaylon Jones (@OriginalJaylon) April 29, 2023

Colts writer Zack Hicks knows the potential Jaylon Jones brings to a young and tough CB room

Story continues

Colts' cornerback room is going to have some ups and downs, but I love the team going young and physical at the position. – Julius Brents

– Isaiah Rodgers Sr

– Kenny Moore II

– Darius Rush

– Jaylon Jones

– Tony Brown Jr

– Dallis Flowers Some dogs in that room — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 29, 2023

YES HE IS!!

JAYLON JONES IS A COLT!! — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) April 29, 2023

Always bet on athletes!

Jaylon Jones was drafted with pick 221 of round 7 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 269 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/vKHyceW48u pic.twitter.com/e0yja2oXgu — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

The Tape never lies

Check the tape on Jaylon Jones, the latest draft pick #ForTheShoe 🔒 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 29, 2023

Yes, only 94 yards allowed in 2022. LOCKDOWN

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones allowed only 94 yards in coverage last season🤯🔒@AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/mjEZSrlNEK — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire