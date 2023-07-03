Twitter reacts to Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class hot streak

Texas A&M has dominated the recruiting trail over the last two weeks, and there’s no denying that the Aggies 2024 class is shaping up to be among the best once it’s all said and done.

Hot off adding four-star receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who committed to the Maroon and White Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M now boasts the 12th-ranked class, according to 247Sports team rankings. Hornsby is joined by the likes of WR Drelon Miller, OT Weston Davis, LB Tyanthony Smith, and Edge Gabriel Reliford.

The Aggies have 15 commitments from two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one tight end, two defensive linemen, one safety, and three blue-chip linebackers, with likely more on the way in the coming days. College football outlets aren’t the only ones beginning to take notice of A&M’s recruiting prowess. Rather, their efforts have been applauded by even the farthest reaches of social media.

College football fans know all too well that the recruiting battle is not for the faint of heart, so when the moment arrives to relish in picking up a commitment from a top prospect, celebrations will be had in earnest.

Conversely, missing out on top talent to a rival school only adds insult to injury, and you can be sure there are more than a few programs in this predicament in the aftermath of the Aggies racking up commitments.

Check out some of the best reactions to Texas A&M’s recruiting hot streak below, with one key theme resonating through them all: the Aggies are not done yet!

Top 10 recruiting class here we come!

What are the betting odds that A&M's '24 class will be top-five, when all said and done?

And we're not finished yet!

Only a matter of time before the Aggies leapfrog the others on this list

And besting a rival like LSU makes it that much sweeter

Give DJ Durkin his flowers too after bolstering the defense with Smith's commitment

Texas Longhorns - the epitome of inferiority complex

Pulling in three Southeast Texas prospects is a huge win for the Maroon and White

Narrator: "The recruiting dynamic in Texas did not, in fact, change."

You heard the man, NOT DONE YET!

