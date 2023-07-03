Twitter reacts to Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class hot streak

Texas A&M has dominated the recruiting trail over the last two weeks, and there’s no denying that the Aggies 2024 class is shaping up to be among the best once it’s all said and done.

Hot off adding four-star receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who committed to the Maroon and White Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M now boasts the 12th-ranked class, according to 247Sports team rankings. Hornsby is joined by the likes of WR Drelon Miller, OT Weston Davis, LB Tyanthony Smith, and Edge Gabriel Reliford.

The Aggies have 15 commitments from two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one tight end, two defensive linemen, one safety, and three blue-chip linebackers, with likely more on the way in the coming days. College football outlets aren’t the only ones beginning to take notice of A&M’s recruiting prowess. Rather, their efforts have been applauded by even the farthest reaches of social media.

College football fans know all too well that the recruiting battle is not for the faint of heart, so when the moment arrives to relish in picking up a commitment from a top prospect, celebrations will be had in earnest.

Conversely, missing out on top talent to a rival school only adds insult to injury, and you can be sure there are more than a few programs in this predicament in the aftermath of the Aggies racking up commitments.

Check out some of the best reactions to Texas A&M’s recruiting hot streak below, with one key theme resonating through them all: the Aggies are not done yet!

Top 10 recruiting class here we come!

Texas A&M has officially moved up to #12 now in the 247 sports recruiting rankings 👍🏾🤠💫💫 pic.twitter.com/a5cuBtNQjG — Jay Pops “The Host” TAMU Football(0-0) (@JayPops5) July 2, 2023

What are the betting odds that A&M's '24 class will be top-five, when all said and done?

In the span of 10 days, Texas A&M's 2024 recruiting class has jumped 24 spots, from 35th to 11th, in the Rivals rankings. It'll be in the top 10 soon. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 1, 2023

And we're not finished yet!

Texas A&M has added 9 commitments to their 2024 recruiting class in the last 17 days. — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 1, 2023

Only a matter of time before the Aggies leapfrog the others on this list

Ahead of a busy month of commitments, Expect UGA and Ohio State to remain the top 2 and teams like Texas A&M

Alabama

Texas

Clemson

Tennessee

USC

Oklahoma

Oregon to start pushing into that upper-echelon. — CFB Recruiting (@RecruitClique) July 1, 2023

And besting a rival like LSU makes it that much sweeter

Getting both Tyanthony and Drelon is huge. East Texas is very close to LSU, so continuing to pull elite kids from that area is important for A&M recruiting — Trey (†TP) (@RD3_85) July 1, 2023

Give DJ Durkin his flowers too after bolstering the defense with Smith's commitment

Tyanthony Smith is Texas A&M’s 9th commitment since June 9th. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are on a scorcher on the recruiting trail. — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 1, 2023

Texas Longhorns - the epitome of inferiority complex

Texas is really trying to beat A&M in recruiting by saying they are a Nike school, and we are Adidas? I’ve seen it all now. Bring back Power for the walk out song and pull out the Yeezy cleats. @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/hRmfHnNV3U — Murray (@InsaneAggyPosse) June 30, 2023

Pulling in three Southeast Texas prospects is a huge win for the Maroon and White

The Aggies didn't just win the local recruiting battle. They dominated it. Three Southeast Texas football stars chose Texas A&M this past week. @WestonDavis_75 @DrelonMiller @Tyanthonysmith1 https://t.co/hAJv6PjLlS — BmtEnterprise Sports (@Beaumont_Sports) July 2, 2023

Narrator: "The recruiting dynamic in Texas did not, in fact, change."

ever since this tweet the recruiting dynamic in the state of texas has not changed whatsoever, with the exception of a&m picking up five commits. https://t.co/nOLfT4oZhD — jake slauer (@jakeslauer) July 2, 2023

You heard the man, NOT DONE YET!

still recruiting, WE NOT DONE YET https://t.co/lwgsZvoXiq — Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) July 1, 2023

