Twitter reacts to Texas landing three commitments over the weekend

Texas had a great weekend on the recruiting trail.

The Longhorns nabbed three commitments and now have the No. 16 recruiting class in the country according to On3’s industry ranking.

Four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell, four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone, and three-star defensive lineman Alex January announced their commitment to Texas on the same day.

The recruiting momentum Texas has picked up over the last month doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. Five-star recruits such as Colin Simmons and Kobe Black are trending toward the Longhorns and several other highly touted targets have commitment dates in the near future.

Here’s how the college football world reacted to Texas bringing in three more commitments over the weekend.

Texas 🏈 recruiting yesterday 1. Throw out the racial stereotypes of white WR on Parker Livingstone. A fast, rangy, ball snatching TD machine 2. DT Alex January fills a roster need. A massive, space eating legacy who can move 3. S Jordon Johnson-Rubell is fast and violent pic.twitter.com/vaVnBNVDWc — Jim Thrasher (@thrashman10) July 2, 2023

*In the last month, 7/9 commits for Texas are in the 247 composite top 300. *In the last month, 6/8 commits for Texas A&M are outside the 247 composite top 300. These schools are not recruiting at the same level regardless of what you read on twitter from Aggies. — Aggie Mediocrity (@AggieMediocrity) July 3, 2023

Rate limit NOT EXCEEDED for Texas recruiting today!

😤🔥🤘🏻#HookEm https://t.co/pyfdUIznMe — WendyKJ 🤘🏻🧡 🏴‍☠️ (@WendyKJ) July 1, 2023

Twitter plummets to its death the same day Texas recruiting skyrockets. Coincidence? I think not. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 1, 2023

3 https://t.co/pzuWrK0B3H — Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) July 1, 2023

Parker Livingstone is a Longhorn. This guy is the real deal and frankly a steal. And we are not done yet. 👀 — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) July 1, 2023

Texas is getting a playmaker in Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06). The 6’4” WR is big play waiting to happen anytime the ball is thrown his way. Top 5 in-state WR for 2024. pic.twitter.com/MLspPItBIy — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 1, 2023

It’s Texas for four-star Bradenton (FL.) IMG Academy defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell. Longhorns land their third commit of the day. pic.twitter.com/iV4TuGdVwX — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) July 1, 2023

Steve Sarkisian has been successful recruiting the sons of former college football players. Alex January is just the latest example, says @BobbyBurton87 (FREE) #HookEm https://t.co/CEaMgupRdj — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) July 3, 2023

New 4-Star Texas DL commit Alex January has some pop in the pads and a lot of power! pic.twitter.com/gq6MvsXsPx — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire