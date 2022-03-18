Twitter reacts to the Texans trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Browns

The Houston Texans have finally found a trade partner for Deshaun Watson.

The compensation package is still being worked out, but the Cleveland Browns have agreed to the Texans’ terms, and the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the AFC North club.

The ordeal dragged on for 14 months, and now it is over. The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is over, the Watson era finished in Houston, and the AFC North gets a division with Watson, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Mitch Trubisky.

Twitter was full of takes and reactions to the Watson trade. Here are the best of them.

what a division, Joe burrow, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Mitch Trubisky https://t.co/VNJoOOtj6N — the soto shuffle (@ShuffleToms) March 18, 2022

The irony if @Browns had kept their pick instead of traded with @HoustonTexans 5 years ago, then they wouldn’t have to make this trade and spend 💰 💰💰 #DeshaunWatson #BakerMayfield — Patricia Lopez (@PatriciaOnTV) March 18, 2022

AFC North and AFC West about to be crazy, another good to elite QB back in the AFC. Deshaun Watson just confirmed he wants to play in Cleveland! — NāVônn (@VinoVonn) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson to the Browns. I can now go back to sleep. — ItsAJ 🏈🏏🏈🏏 (@itsAJHurts) March 18, 2022

After all of the drama from this week, the Panthers don’t have Deshaun Watson or have to see that man twice a year. All in all, I ain’t even mad it’s just funny. David Tepper still embarrassed himself though. — Julian Council (@JulianCouncil) March 18, 2022

The Rams will not face Deshaun Watson and the Browns this season, but they will in 2023 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 18, 2022

NFC south cleared all that cap space for nothing I guess, Texans not trading Deshaun Watson out of conference makes no sense — Davey (@daveyhort85) March 18, 2022

I’d much rather see Deshaun Watson go to the Saints or Falcons, but going to the Browns makes more sense. MUCH better roster. — Carl Thomas’ Turtleneck (@therealkj4) March 18, 2022

Trust me. Deshaun Watson didn’t want to go to a Cleveland. He wanted to go to whatever team gave him this type of deal. It happened to be Cleveland. https://t.co/uz2q3DFEAD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson to the Browns 🤦🏾‍♂️ oh my😂 — IG: @mrquincyb (@mrQuincyB) March 18, 2022

At least Deshaun Watson did not end up in Atlanta or Carolina. Was not meant to be. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson to the #browns …. Don’t even sound right lmao — Nasy Bogard (@NasdaqNess) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson is the first player in NFL history to CHOOSE to play for the Browns — CCloran (@ted_aye) March 18, 2022

Looks like Deshaun Watson just bought Baker's house. https://t.co/1mplsSJMep — Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) March 18, 2022

