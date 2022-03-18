Twitter reacts to the Texans trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Browns

Mark Lane
·3 min read
In this article:
The Houston Texans have finally found a trade partner for Deshaun Watson.

The compensation package is still being worked out, but the Cleveland Browns have agreed to the Texans’ terms, and the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the AFC North club.

The ordeal dragged on for 14 months, and now it is over. The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is over, the Watson era finished in Houston, and the AFC North gets a division with Watson, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Mitch Trubisky.

Twitter was full of takes and reactions to the Watson trade. Here are the best of them.

