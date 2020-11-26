Twitter reacts to Texans DE J.J. Watt returning interception for touchdown against the Lions

Mark Lane
·2 min read

Defensive end J.J. Watt had a moment in Thursday’s Week 12 showdown with the Detroit Lions that gave Houston Texans fans a reason to be thankful.

With 4:45 to go in the first quarter, Watt swatted a pass from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford that he immediately scooped for an interception. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year rumbled 19 yards for a touchdown to pull the Texans within one, 7-6. The takeaway and score was the spark the Texans needed to get started on a short week.

When Watt scored the touchdown, Twitter did not disappoint with the various reactions from fans, commentators, and fellow NFL players alike.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, so, the scoring play didn’t ultimately end in Houston tying the game 7-7.

