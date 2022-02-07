Twitter reacts to the Texans hiring Lovie Smith as their new coach

The Houston Texans have reportedly hired defensive coordinator and associate head ocach Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in team history.

Smith, 63, last coached in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15. The Bucs went 8-24 over his two seasons. Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Smith coached the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, leading the NFC North club to division titles in 2005, 2006, and 2010 along with two conference title game berths in 2006 and 2010. At the end of the 2006 season, Smith led the Bears to a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

#Texans shot themselves in the foot with their hiring process but could’ve definitely done worse. Lovie’s 4th HC gig, shouldn’t see those rookie mistakes like with Culley last year. Our “HC of the future” gets delayed another season. Nick better nail the rest of the offseason. https://t.co/Z67JVVPwtd — Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) February 7, 2022

Well IG I’m staying at corner for once let’s get it 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/XeqjThUS0g — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) February 7, 2022

Now, this is nothing against Lovie, I just have this odd feeling we’re doing this all over again in a few years. — Patrick Storm (@PatrickStormTU) February 7, 2022

Would love to see #LovieSmith get the HC gig in #Houston. Was a big fan of his while with da #Bears. — Just Jack (@JackOfAllTalent) February 7, 2022

Texans hiring lovie smith seems odd?? — Disgruntled cowboys fan? (@Retrospective_1) February 7, 2022

So the @HoustonTexans hired Lovie Smith. A guy who coached in college for Illinois and never had a winning record there. Also coaches the Bears and had 1 winning season. Due to his defense. This organization is a joke. They should of hired Brian Flores. Laughable organization — MichaelJP2424 (@Michaeljp2424) February 7, 2022

I'm probably in the minority but I kinda like the Lovie Smith for the #Texans. Probably should have just happened last year instead of hiring Culley. — @CoachesTalk (@CoachesTalk) February 7, 2022

Going from David Culley to Lovie Smith. pic.twitter.com/VfZkkN73Bl — Austin (@AustinPlanet) February 7, 2022

The Lovie Smith hire got me feeling mad uncomfortable man — Jay K, MBA (@jkennr) February 7, 2022

Can Lovie Smith please hire David Letterman as a coordinator so we have these 2 on the sidelines? pic.twitter.com/FrrR9Fa0KW — Flex Malarky (@West_Goshen) February 7, 2022

I wonder if Lovie Smith has to hire McCown as his OC for this to “work” from the Texans POV… — Thunderlicious (@cpettway79) February 7, 2022

And just like that…Lovie Smith is a head coach again. — Yankee Ludi Champion (@lawrenceS59) February 7, 2022

Oh sure NOW the Texans wanna hire Lovie Smith like 8 years after they should have! Should've hired him in 2014 instead of Bill "That's on me I've gotta coach better" O'Brien! — SuperMexicanBros says FFIX is best Final Fantasy (@SuprMexicanBros) February 7, 2022

I’m happy for Lovie Smith 🙏🏽 — 𝓨𝓾𝓷𝓰 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝔃𝓮𝓵 𝓙𝓻.🦅🌟 (@SSBGremlin59) February 7, 2022

Lovie Smith last 7 seasons 2-14

6-10

3-9

2-10

4-8

6-7

2-5 Give him credit, he almost finished .500 once. — BeatinTheBookie.com™️ (@BeatinTheBookie) February 7, 2022

Happy for Lovie Smith — Alex  (@Patsnation87) February 7, 2022

Some OC/DC/Sp.T that have worked under new #Texans HC Lovie Smith previously:

Rod Marinelli ('09-12 Bears Asst HC/DC)

Leslie Frazier ('16 Bucs DC)

Pep Hamilton ('07-09 Bears QB)

Dave Toub ('04-12 Bears Sp.T)

(each of these 4 were NFL coaches in '21) — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) February 7, 2022

Congratulations to Lovie Smith on becoming The Houston Texans head coach — Jake (@Jake99_2000) February 7, 2022

For the record, top five coolest looking NFL head coaches 1. Andy Reid in the snow

2. Sean McVay

3. Mike Tomlin aviator glasses

4. Lovie Smith

5. Kliff Kingsbury before Week 9 Honorable mention:

Andy Reid Hawaiian shirt coaches picture

Hoodie Belichick — Andrew Carlton (@Andrew__Carlton) February 7, 2022

Regardless of who coaches the Texans, they are still 4-5 years from being decent. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) February 7, 2022

Definitely will be happy if Lovie Smith lands that head coaching job. He deserves it. — Venise Smalley (@Venise_Smalley) February 7, 2022

Are the Texans “in Love” or “in Like” with Lovie Smith? @michaelsmith — Brother From Another on Peacock TV (@HolleyandSmith) February 7, 2022

