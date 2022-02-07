Twitter reacts to the Texans hiring Lovie Smith as their new coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lovie Smith
    Lovie Smith
    American football player and coach

The Houston Texans have reportedly hired defensive coordinator and associate head ocach Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in team history.

Smith, 63, last coached in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15. The Bucs went 8-24 over his two seasons. Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Smith coached the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, leading the NFC North club to division titles in 2005, 2006, and 2010 along with two conference title game berths in 2006 and 2010. At the end of the 2006 season, Smith led the Bears to a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

1

1

Recommended Stories