Twitter reacts to the Texans falling to 0-3 after loss to the Steelers

The Houston Texans fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 Sunday afternoon following their Week 3 encounter at Heinz Field.

For the second time in the past three seasons, the Texans start the year 0-3. Though the Texans clawed back and peeled off nine straight wins to correct their record, it is a tall task to ask Houston to recreate that type of fortune again.

With the Texans falling to 0-3 with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson under center, and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt still a disruptive part of the defense, going winless after the first three weeks is flabbergasting, even to Houston sports fans who were bracing for the loss.

After the Texans’ game with the Steelers, Houston goes home to host the winless Minnesota Vikings.

Who did Minnesota lose to though? The Tennessee Titans, who are now 3-0 on the season.





Oldest brother Watt had four combined tackles while little brother Watt had 1.0 sack and two tackles for loss.

Of course, the loss is bringing out immense criticism of coach Bill O’Brien and chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

Texans fans are settling in for an interminable season.

The problem with the ’07 Dolphins vibe is it won’t warrant any high level draft picks; Miami got those in the Laremy Tunsil trade last season.

Of course, there could be a way Houston could recover some of their draft capital.

Though the critics and comedians are having their fun, the analysts are trying to figure out what is going on with the defending AFC South champions.

The Texans go back home to Harris County where they have a week to figure out how to get their first win and not let 2020 slip away.