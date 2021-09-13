Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 37-21 beatdown of the Jaguars

The Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

It was a great way to get the David Culley era going with a big win over a division rival. While some may have predicted that the Texans may, in fact, win the game but in a hard-fought struggle with Jacksonville, perhaps trading field goals, only the most diehard Houston sports fans would have predicted a big blowout.

“Let me just say this: this football team expected to win,” Culley said. “We expected to win. We’re not surprised, simply because we played good football today.”

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the Texans’ first win of the season.

There’s no pitch

There’s no pop

There’s no shovel This is a straight HANDOFF. #texans got a break. (Also Texans shouldn’t apologize for this break. Take them when you can. You know the other team will take theirs) https://t.co/NNmIp3Aw3b — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) September 12, 2021

Some people were just happy to see Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor have a great game after being a seat-warmer for rookie quarterbacks since 2018.

Just as a football fan, real happy for @TyrodTaylor..great game and welcome back #nfl #Texans — Dereck Gilman (@D23Rock) September 12, 2021

So happy for David Culley and Tyrod. The Watson situation has been nothing but a distraction and cloud over these guys heads and they looked incredible today #Texans #WeAreTexans — McNasty (@jmcneely) September 12, 2021

Indeed the strangeness with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt now playing with the Arizona Cardinals made the first game of 2021 look awkward for some Houston fans.

I don’t know that my heart will ever recover from @JJWatt leaving Houston, but I’m thrilled for the #texans win today! #HornsUp — jillybean  (@TexasJillybean) September 12, 2021

However, the results weren’t the same old Texans.

Bill O'Brien never had a home opener like this. Heck, neither did Deshaun Watson. #Texans — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) September 12, 2021

#Texans last 6 season openers:

2021: WIN; QB: Taylor

2020: Loss; QB Watson

2019: Loss: QB: Watson

2018: Loss: QB: Watson

2017: Loss; QBs: Savage, Watson

2016: WIN; QB: Osweiler — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) September 12, 2021

Some Texans fans are being realistic as what winning the first game with 16 more to go actually means for Houston.

By no means are the #Texans a good football team but I’m laughing at all the people that put big amounts of money on them finishing 0-17.

1-0 is lookin good for them. They will finish 5-12 — NFL DeLuca (@DeLuca_NFL) September 12, 2021

When I read all the "calm down" comments directed at #Texans fans, I'm like, it's not like any of us are thinking Super Bowl here. We're all just happy they won and they performed well today! Let us be happy! I'm not calming down my happiness! Haha — Howard Chen 陈定豪 (@TheHoChen) September 12, 2021

Others are starting to get carried away because, with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts losing, Houston is technically in first place in the AFC South.

If the season ended today, the @HoustonTexans would be division champs. Just sayin’… #Texans — Tommy Beebe (@tommy_beebe4) September 12, 2021

Cal Mcnair is like: Bring them Ticket prices back up! #Texans — Houston Texans Talk (@HoustonTexansT1) September 12, 2021

After this afternoon’s results, the #Texans are all alone in 1st place in the AFC South. Let’s just call it right now: pic.twitter.com/KKxdN1nCQr — James LaCombe (@JamesAtGalvNews) September 12, 2021

We need to sacrifice Deshaun Watson into a volcano so Tyrod Taylor can win a Super Bowl #Texans #NFL — off the damn loud (@gramofmid) September 12, 2021

However, it was just one game. The Texans need to get upfield and get ready for their first 2-0 start since 2016.