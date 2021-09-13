Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 37-21 beatdown of the Jaguars

Mark Lane
·3 min read
The Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

It was a great way to get the David Culley era going with a big win over a division rival. While some may have predicted that the Texans may, in fact, win the game but in a hard-fought struggle with Jacksonville, perhaps trading field goals, only the most diehard Houston sports fans would have predicted a big blowout.

“Let me just say this: this football team expected to win,” Culley said. “We expected to win. We’re not surprised, simply because we played good football today.”

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the Texans’ first win of the season.

Some people were just happy to see Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor have a great game after being a seat-warmer for rookie quarterbacks since 2018.

Indeed the strangeness with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt now playing with the Arizona Cardinals made the first game of 2021 look awkward for some Houston fans.

However, the results weren’t the same old Texans.

Some Texans fans are being realistic as what winning the first game with 16 more to go actually means for Houston.

Others are starting to get carried away because, with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts losing, Houston is technically in first place in the AFC South.

However, it was just one game. The Texans need to get upfield and get ready for their first 2-0 start since 2016.

