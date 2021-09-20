Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 31-21 loss to the Browns

The Houston Texans lost 31-21 to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Weirdly, given the results across the AFC South with the Denver Broncos beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans getting a win over the Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Rams getting a win over the Indianapolis Colts, Houston is still in the mix of things in their division.

The biggest reaction came when quarterback Tyrod Taylor was injured. The former 2015 Pro Bowler went into the locker room at halftime, and out came rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his place. Taylor’s day was summarily finished with a hamstring injury, and it was disappointing given he went 10-of-11 for 125 yards and a touchdown along with rushing for a 15-yard score.

Tell me you saving him for this Thursday game. #Texans — Houston Texans Talk (@HoustonTexansT1) September 19, 2021

It was fun while it lasted.. time to tank and get the #1 pick. #Texans — Muñoz (@Mmunoz_23) September 19, 2021

The “Turn Up for Watt” boys had a reasonable take on the second half.

A valiant performance, handed them 10 pints, QB goes down on the road. Got to give these guys a lot of credit. Coaching staff too getting a lot out of them. Run defence just gave way in the 4th #Texans — Turn Up For Watt? Podcast (@PodcastTexans) September 19, 2021

On the postgame show on the Texans Radio Network, Clint Stoerner was championing the work of Mills in relief, who went 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and the fans weren’t having any of it.

@ClintStoerner Mills is not the answer!!! And please don’t kiss his butt and say he’s just a rookie. He’s a 3rd string at best. Remember what #Texans did to David Carr career — Cory Fregia (@blackhulkmash) September 19, 2021

I think it’s more than fair to say that Mills being a Texan and being so ill-prepared is on Caserio. He’s done well so far, but the 2021 draft will look much more like a failure because Mills is just not ready. A kid who makes 14 starts in college isn’t GOING to be ready. #Texans — Maurice May (@mmthefirst) September 19, 2021

I stopped caring about the #Texans franchise when they traded away DeAndre Hopkins for basically nothing in return… — Mr. Smith (@damonric_rashad) September 19, 2021

Some fans aren’t giving up on Mills just yet.

Last time the #texans started a rookie QB on Thursday Night Football this happened I know it’s a stretch but I’m taking the optimistic approach pic.twitter.com/J3tqli5nh1 — The Bad Guy (@YoungAri_Gold) September 20, 2021

Texans fans are looking for some excitement and maybe one last shot at being competitive before packing it in for 2021. Get ready for more tweets like these.

#Texans special teams today had a fumble that lead to a TD and a missed field goal killed them today. I’m really impressed with the coaching staff but they really need to sign @CameronNewton if Tyrod is gonna be down for awhile. #WeAreTexans #NFL — Sláinte (@texanfan2002114) September 19, 2021

Another sad year for the #Texans we need to sign Cam Newton if Tyrod is hurt! — kim kay (@ItsKimKay01) September 19, 2021

It is a short week for the Texans as they go home to host the Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football Sept. 23 at NRG Stadium.