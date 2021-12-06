Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 31-0 blowout loss to the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts blanked the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

It was the second straight year the Colts swept the Texans, and coach David Culley gave Colts coach Frank Reich credit after the game.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Frank and the Colts,” Culley said. “They completely outplayed us. He had them ready to play. They did a great job today. That’s a good football team, and we got out-coached and outplayed. But a lot of that had to do with them.”

Whoever gets the credit doesn’t really matter as Twitter was full of handing out blame. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Max Sharping standing around. Tyrod Taylor can't complete a pass. The running backs 13 combined yards. The score says 7-0. It's only that because of drops the #Colts WR. #WeAreTexans — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) December 5, 2021

It's almost getting to the point where I'm ashamed of my #Texans, Kelly has Got to Go — Tim Cook (@TimboSlice2k6) December 5, 2021

The #Texans just ran a play on their own 17-yard-line and WR Chris Conley sprinted all the way to the end zone. Either he thinks Taylor can throw it 80 yards, I’m missing something or he just wanted to go to the locker room early. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) December 5, 2021

Seen enough, time for Davis Mills. Can't use the excuse that Taylor gives you more of a chance to win anymore. Does Mills give you a better chance? Who knows. But you've got to look at the bigger picture here and play Mills #Texans — Anthony Wood (@arwoodNFL) December 5, 2021

That #Texans drive basically sums up the 2021 offense: they break out a new scheme to manufacture a slight improvement in the run game, which clears the way for a rare deep pass, that gets wiped out by a penalty, that leads to a sack that kills the drive. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 5, 2021

In the second quarter, the Texans had 15 plays for 18 yards. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 5, 2021

Tyrod Taylor generated 66 yards of offense on 27 plays. He completed no passes to a wide receiver. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) December 5, 2021

Fire everyone Cal Htown deserves better #Texans — JMC4 (@chema281) December 5, 2021

Barring something shocking, #Texans will fall to 9-31 all-time against the #Colts in 20 years of divisional play. Has any opponent dominated a Houston team like that historically? Hard-pressed to think of one off the top of my head. — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) December 5, 2021

