Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 22-13 victory over the Titans

The Houston Texans managed to snap their eight-game losing streak, and it wasn’t against a team with a comparable record.

The Texans managed to beat the Tennessee Titans, arguably the best of the AFC with its 8-2 record, with a score of 22-13.

It wasn’t like Houston lucked out either with a flubbed go-ahead field goal; the Texans generated five takeaways and didn’t have a single turnover. Furthermore, the Texans, a dome team, was able to accomplish it all in the rain at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Week 11 was a wild ride in the AFC South, and Twitter provided commentary. Here are the best tweets from Texans-Titans.

Wouldn't be the Texans without running David Johnson down the middle for every single first down…#texans 🙈 — erikaorchow (@ErikaOrchow) November 21, 2021

Good first drive for the #Texans offense and defense. #Texans up 3-0 — EverythingTexans (@EvTexans) November 21, 2021

The defense said they needed to score, didn't quite make it there, but surely the #Texans offense can punch it in from here right? — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) November 21, 2021

Texans trail the Lions for the first pick in the draft. They don't want to screw it up. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 21, 2021

#Texans QB Tyrod Taylor says the Week 9 abomination did not linger with him during the bye week. "It didn’t weigh on me mentally. Obviously, you want to go out there and win a game, but you learn from it, put it behind you and keep moving forward.”pic.twitter.com/4SPMyHg14S — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 21, 2021

The #Texans are going to win today? They just scored their first road touchdown since Week 2 of the NFL season. This is wild! — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 21, 2021

Texans are my friends. Just for today. ☺️ https://t.co/0sgqBXFIHU — Sincerely, Julie 💙 (@JewelsLuvsBlue) November 21, 2021

Based on how the #texans could beat the #titans (as supposed to the #lions based on how they’re facing … anyone), Houston got a better coach than Detroit did. Dan Campbell is lousy and the NFL’s worst head coach. He was 5-7 in Miami. Then Adam Gase won 10 games the next year. — Ryan Slow Pace (@madhurikaraja) November 21, 2021

If the #Texans beat the #Titans it would definitely be a great Sunday — CT3430#2 (@2Ct3430) November 21, 2021

Texans ' Justin Reid walks off to sideline with trainers under his own power — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 21, 2021

For once, I am actually disappointed to be missing the #Texans game. — Blake Plaster (@BlakeProperties) November 21, 2021

