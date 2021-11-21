Twitter reacts to the Texans’ 22-13 victory over the Titans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans managed to snap their eight-game losing streak, and it wasn’t against a team with a comparable record.

The Texans managed to beat the Tennessee Titans, arguably the best of the AFC with its 8-2 record, with a score of 22-13.

It wasn’t like Houston lucked out either with a flubbed go-ahead field goal; the Texans generated five takeaways and didn’t have a single turnover. Furthermore, the Texans, a dome team, was able to accomplish it all in the rain at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Week 11 was a wild ride in the AFC South, and Twitter provided commentary. Here are the best tweets from Texans-Titans.

1

1

Recommended Stories