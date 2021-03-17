Twitter reacts to Tennessee Titans re-signing Jayon Brown

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
After seeing several key players depart this offseason, the Tennessee Titans were finally able to keep one of their own, as the team will reportedly be bringing back Jayon Brown on a one-year deal.

The deal will pay Brown $5.25 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and he also notes that the UCLA product turned down other offers.

That price is far below his estimated market value of $11 million per. At this price, the Titans have hit a home run with this re-signing and now have one less hole to fill in the process.

On the surface, it would appear Brown’s value wasn’t as strong as expected, which could be a result of his 2020 campaign ending early due to injury in what was a contract year for him.

Since being taken by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, Brown has become a vital piece to the team’s defense and has developed into one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL.

There was one common thread from the reactions on Twitter: this is a great deal for the Titans.

