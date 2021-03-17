Twitter reacts to Tennessee Titans re-signing Jayon Brown

After seeing several key players depart this offseason, the Tennessee Titans were finally able to keep one of their own, as the team will reportedly be bringing back Jayon Brown on a one-year deal.

The deal will pay Brown $5.25 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and he also notes that the UCLA product turned down other offers.

That price is far below his estimated market value of $11 million per. At this price, the Titans have hit a home run with this re-signing and now have one less hole to fill in the process.

On the surface, it would appear Brown’s value wasn’t as strong as expected, which could be a result of his 2020 campaign ending early due to injury in what was a contract year for him.

Since being taken by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, Brown has become a vital piece to the team’s defense and has developed into one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL.

There was one common thread from the reactions on Twitter: this is a great deal for the Titans.

Can confirm that Jayon Brown has signed to return to the #Titans. Looks like the market made it more possible for him to be back. The deal is one year, up to $5.25 million. Titans get a very good player on a solid, team-friendly deal. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 17, 2021

HES BACK!!! AND FOR ONLY 5.25M!! JAYON BROWN WELCOME BACK !!! https://t.co/S8jmrjpodO — Titan Anderson🎙🎮 (@TitanAnderson1) March 17, 2021

Really surprised Jayon Brown could not get a better offer — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 17, 2021

This is UNREAL value for the #Titans… what a steal to keep Jayon Brown around https://t.co/OyMqVTsH6t — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 17, 2021

Jayon brown for 5 million lol yes please — G (@gee_dubbb) March 17, 2021

5 Mil for Jayon Brown is unbelievable value. That may be the first true "Take a cheap one year deal and cash in next year" contract. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 17, 2021

Jayon Brown is back for 2021, I wonder if there is any chance for a deal between the Falcons and Titans for Rashaan Evans. Pees has always had a thumper in the middle and he got a lot out of Evans in 2019. If it doesn't work out he is a free agent after next season. — This is fine, everything is fine (@jlomas72) March 17, 2021

Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Denico Autrey, Jeffrey Simmons, Jayon Brown, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans Front-seven looking niiiiiiiiiiicccceeeee #Titans — Vitale Talks (@TalksVitale) March 17, 2021

Big win for Jon Robinson and #Titans to get Jayon Brown back at this price. @NC5 https://t.co/n3s99Bl4Vn — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) March 17, 2021

