Twitter reacts to Team USA’s 37-point win over Italy in quarterfinal: ‘They took the Lithuania loss personally’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read

Team USA bounced back with a huge 100-63 blowout win over Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinal. Mikal Bridges was the best American player, as he went off for 24 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Kerr’s team advanced to the semifinal, where they’ll face the winner of Germany vs. Latvia.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to USA’s dominant performance.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype