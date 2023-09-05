Twitter reacts to Team USA’s 37-point win over Italy in quarterfinal: ‘They took the Lithuania loss personally’

Team USA bounced back with a huge 100-63 blowout win over Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinal. Mikal Bridges was the best American player, as he went off for 24 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Kerr’s team advanced to the semifinal, where they’ll face the winner of Germany vs. Latvia.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to USA’s dominant performance.

Team USA is really embarrassing Italy man. — ORLmuse (@ORLmuse) September 5, 2023

It's like Team USA is taking it personally that they're not currently doubling up Italy. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) September 5, 2023

Probably the best two way performance of the tournament for Team USA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 5, 2023

Mikal Bridges will make the Team USA Olympic roster I guarantee it — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) September 5, 2023

The way you respond after a loss tells me way more about a team than the loss itself Team USA is going to be just fine — Bryson (@BrysonWright3) September 5, 2023

Haliburton is dominating now. Having fun and can’t be stopped. Team USA is up 41. — Tony East (@TonyREast) September 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype