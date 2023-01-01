Twitter reacts after TCU defeated Michigan football

Michigan outgained TCU 527-488 yards on Saturday, but the only total that matters is the score at the end of the game.

The Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second year in a row after falling to TCU, 51-45.

The maize and blue found themselves down 41-22 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. But Michigan kept fighting and rallied to get a chance to win the game with one final drive left in the ballgame. But a missed-time snap from Olu to J.J. McCarthy — and a missed targeting call — led to the Wolverines falling.

Michigan had three turnovers in the game; two were pick-six interceptions, while the other was a fumble at TCU’s goal line.

After the Wolverines’ season came to a close on Saturday, Twitter had plenty of reactions.

Adnan Virk

Fantastic semi. Pleased to see #MichiganFootball make a game of it but full respect to #TCU for not buckling under pressure

Now let’s hope for a beauty from #OhioState #Georgia — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) January 1, 2023

Joel Klatt

Replay in CFB is broken & Targeting foul is equally broken! – Clearly a TD in first half

– 100% targeting (and I hate targeting) at end Officiating in CFB needs an overhaul…No reason for every conference to have their own officials…Should have a national officiating base — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

Joel Klatt

The @TCUFootball coaching staff did a much better job today in critical moments…The @UMichFootball staff will be sick with some of their decisions inside the 10 yard line — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

Yahoo Sports

Story continues

This was ruled not a touchdown… …Then Michigan fumbled it the next play 😬 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/RmnUG7oh1x — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 31, 2022

Dana Jacobson

Still and always great to be a Michigan Wolverine. So proud of this years team.. honored to have spent some time with @UMichFootball to start the year. Will never forget it. #GoBlue Congrats to @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/o2kBcNlC8a — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) January 1, 2023

Michael Irvin

To all those who said @TCUFootball is just going to get BOUNCED by @UMichFootball !!!!!!! Hey get out YOUR HEART meter and measure again!!! CONGRATS @TCU — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 1, 2023

Derick Hutchinson

It was a good season for Michigan football. A Big Ten title, 13 wins, crushed Ohio State again… But to lose this game by 6 when you had so many mistakes and missed opportunities. That's gonna sting for a long, long time. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) January 1, 2023

Big Ten Football

John U. Bacon

The TCU-UM game finished the way it started: exhausting, crazy, back and forth. Can't recall one boring possession for either team. UM's two pick-sixes and two red zone failures were the difference.

But damn, what a game. What a game. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 1, 2023

Charles Woodson

I’ve seen a lot of targeting calls in college football that i disagree with and have said so.. of the targeting calls upheld that sure looked like one.. anyhow congrats TCU #Goblue — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 1, 2023

Jake Butt

Calls were missed. Officials were poor. Changes need to be made. Accountability. All true. Is it not also true michigan had plenty of things within their control to win the game today? https://t.co/2O5IhH7S5k — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) January 1, 2023

Nicole Auerbach

Michigan has not won a bowl game since Jim Harbaugh’s first season (2015-16). His teams don’t play well after the long layoff. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2023

Sam Webb

Too many mistakes by #Michigan to overcome against an opponent with some big time playmakers. Congratulations to TCU. They won every facet of this game. — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) January 1, 2023

Santa Ono

What an incredible season @UMichFootball. So proud of all that you’ve accomplished as a team. You gave it your very best. Thanks also to all of the fans who supported the team along the way. Looking forward to next season. #GoBlue — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire