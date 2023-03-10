Twitter reacts to Tar Heels’ ACC Tournament loss against Virginia

Richard Adkins
North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes came to a screeching end Thursday night, losing 68-59 to Virginia in a game that they needed to have while on the bubble.

The night started sweet for UNC as they witnessed other bubble teams lose but it ended up sour when they faced a similar defeat. It was a game in which really struggled on both ends, failing to get the offense going and not being able to stop Virginia. And if it wasn’t for R.J. Davis, it could have been even worse.

Davis performed remarkably, leading all scorers with 24 points on 8 for 14 shooting. Unfortunately, outside of Davis, the shots were not falling, with the rest of the team going 11 for 39 from the field.

Another massive problem was Armando Bacot’s ability being hindered due to his rolled ankle obtained in the 85-61 victory over Boston College win.

The game started with Tar Heel chants that echoed throughout the Greensboro Coliseum and went to NIT chants with UVA, Duke, and N.C. State pouring it on in the final moments.

The reaction at the coliseum was not the best, and neither was social media as fans discussed what went and what was next for the Tar Heels.

