Twitter reacts to Tar Heels’ ACC Tournament loss against Virginia

North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes came to a screeching end Thursday night, losing 68-59 to Virginia in a game that they needed to have while on the bubble.

The night started sweet for UNC as they witnessed other bubble teams lose but it ended up sour when they faced a similar defeat. It was a game in which really struggled on both ends, failing to get the offense going and not being able to stop Virginia. And if it wasn’t for R.J. Davis, it could have been even worse.

Davis performed remarkably, leading all scorers with 24 points on 8 for 14 shooting. Unfortunately, outside of Davis, the shots were not falling, with the rest of the team going 11 for 39 from the field.

Another massive problem was Armando Bacot’s ability being hindered due to his rolled ankle obtained in the 85-61 victory over Boston College win.

The game started with Tar Heel chants that echoed throughout the Greensboro Coliseum and went to NIT chants with UVA, Duke, and N.C. State pouring it on in the final moments.

The reaction at the coliseum was not the best, and neither was social media as fans discussed what went and what was next for the Tar Heels.

All jokes aside…UNC went in that locker room at halftime vs Kansas last year and never came back out. 💔 — Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) March 10, 2023

Me tonight knowing the people flooding my mentions watched UNC end their coach’s career or simply have not seen their team beat us more than 6 times in the last 20 years pic.twitter.com/7ILMc4CHn7 — Jordan Howell (@jordannhowelll) March 10, 2023

Nobody to blame but themselves. This is who UNC was all season. A complete disappointment. — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) March 10, 2023

Bitter end to an awful season. No sugar coating it—this was embarrassing. Feel awful for the players—you know it’s tough for them and they care *a lot* Just never clicked like last year. Hopefully staff figures it out. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) March 10, 2023

Even ESPN is firing off shots at #UNC lol God this season is just gonna exhaust me until the bitter end isn’t it — Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon) March 10, 2023

UNC should be in the tournament NO QUESTION!!!‼️ — Caleb Love Enthusiast (@therealgallup) March 10, 2023

North Carolina: Preseason No. 1 to NIT. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 10, 2023

I'm praying we just say screw it and refuse the NIT, CBI, whatever. Let this be over. Please. — Tar Heel Sports (@Tarheel_Sports_) March 10, 2023

After some time in UNC’s locker room, would be surprised if that wasn’t just its final game of the season. No one directly said they’d turn down an NIT invite, but that didn’t sound like a group desperate to play again. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 10, 2023

And if we play in the NIT, I’ll still be here cheering. Play whatever you have in front of you, and try your best to win it. — jeff blackwood (@jsbtarheel95) March 10, 2023

Michigan and UNC in the NIT tournament pic.twitter.com/Ab4n9xYAj9 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 10, 2023

UNC started the season #1 and going to end up a 1 seed in the NIT. pic.twitter.com/dfWeNWP6xe — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) March 10, 2023

Michigan vs UNC in the NIT Championship during the 30 year anniversary of the infamous “Timeout” in the 1993 National Championship pic.twitter.com/UTIaP1WnVI — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire