Twitter reacts to Tar Heels ACC Tournament win over Boston College

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in action Wednesday night, playing Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Heading into the game North Carolina found themselves on the first four out for Joe Lunardi Bracketology, making the ACC tournament run vital off dancing hopes. It was clear from the start that UNC understood the assignment outplaying Boston College on both ends of the floor.

North Carolina continued to cook up success on the court. However, it did encounter a major scare, with Armando Bacot leaving the first half, rolling the same ankle he did in early January in the Virginia game. Thankfully for North Carolina, Bacot returned in the second half to help finish off Boston College.

The Tar Heels were able to cruise for most of the second half en route to the 85-61 win.

Caleb Love led all scorers with 22 points. Meanwhile, RJ Davis tacked on 18 points and four rebounds. North Carolina has a date with Virginia for the third time this season, splitting the first two meetings.

Before discussing what is next, we look at how Twitter reacted to the Tar Heels taking down Boston College.

UNC only way into the tournament is winning the ACC. Great win tonight but show me y’all serious next week against UVA #GoHeels — Young Heavy♠️👑 (@YoungHeavy24) March 9, 2023

If UNC continues to play the way they have tonight, they have a very real chance of making noise here in Greensboro. Certainly a dark horse to raise the trophy Saturday night. — Essex Thayer (@essexthayer7) March 9, 2023

UNC plays much better when they actually pass the ball. #ACCTournament — Matthew Uehling (@MatthewUehling) March 9, 2023

Biscuit boys in the tourney!! — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) March 9, 2023

#UNC walk-ons enter the game with 43 seconds remaining. Hometown game for Rob Landry. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) March 9, 2023

UNC not playing games no more. Wake up — Krish (@Papikrish) March 9, 2023

Justin McKoy with the exclamation!!!! Great team win for #UNC. They’ll have their hands full vs. Virginia on Thursday. — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) March 9, 2023

Well that game shows what this #unc team could have been. Still wondering why they don’t push the ball and secondary break but we take what we can get with them. — Jeff Sykes (@byjeffsykes) March 9, 2023

This the UNC team I’ve been waiting to see since November — Rick Rulez (@LReezy23) March 9, 2023

We haven't seen too many, if any complete games from the Heels this year, but this game against BC is one. Hopefully everyone will rest up, get treatment if needed, and be ready to do it against Virginia tomorrow evening. #UNC #GDTBATH pic.twitter.com/AXaSJ5qzDM — Uncle L (@LBrothersMedia) March 9, 2023

To see all the smiles and togetherness and this win is beautiful basketball 💙💙 Let’s Go Heels!!! Survive and Advance! — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) March 9, 2023

McKoy just took a soul before the buzzer for #UNC — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) March 9, 2023

Looks like I’ll have another Carolina Blue cocktail tomorrow — Way to go HEELS!!! #GDTBATH pic.twitter.com/EqBBkfMbQp — Rebecca Wykle (@rawykle) March 9, 2023

Amazing how much better UNC looks when Caleb Love commits to driving and dishing first instead of hunting for his shot and shooting a bunch of forced 3’s. Good win, Heels. — Mr. December 31st 🌊🌊🌊 (@MarcellousHyman) March 9, 2023

Best backcourt in the country. https://t.co/dmABACkDYN — UNC Recruits (@UNCRecruits) March 9, 2023

Me when UNC wins the title as a bubble team pic.twitter.com/0MrGJfDqqY — Cameron (@NBCSRedwolves) March 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire