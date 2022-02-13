Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa’s stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event.

Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Tuivasa’s victory over Lewis at UFC 271.

MMA Junkie

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) returns home next in the #UFC271 co-main event as he takes on Tai Tuivasa (@BamBamTuivasa) in a key heavyweight bout. Play-by-play and results: https://t.co/5KitSx8Bea pic.twitter.com/14uYEsOIYg — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 13, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Kenny Florian

Big Dan is in there, don’t blink! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022

UFC

Belal Muhammad

Dang what if bam bam went to the same wrestling school as Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Dillon Danis

https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1492723932637630464

Cody Garbrandt

Derrick Lewis with a inside trip — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 13, 2022

Jose Youngs

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis wrestling is definitely how everyone predicted 2022 would go #UFC271 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 13, 2022

Bryce Mitchell

https://twitter.com/ThugnastyMMA/status/1492724191585574916

Deron Winn

Tai swinging back after the ground and pound was gangster! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022

Michael Carroll

This is the first time Derrick Lewis has landed two takedowns in a UFC fight. #UFC271 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 13, 2022

Michael Chandler

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Lewis after one. Fun first round — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 13, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Wow Tuivasa is tough. Wow Lewis is strong. Interesting. #UFC271 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 13, 2022

Alan Jouban

Tuivasa’s plan to wrestle and work the body my pay dividends in these later rounds! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Mike Bohn

SportsCenter

Luke Thomas

Tai Tuivasa has arrived. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 13, 2022

Al Iaquinta

Ohhhhh tuivasaaaa 👞 🍺 — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Wooooooooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Kevin Iole

ELBOW BY TAI and Lewis is OUT. He tumbles down and the ffight is OVER! Tai Tuivasa wins by KO and here comes the shooey — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 13, 2022

Simon Samano

TUIVASA FOLDED LEWIS OH MY 😮 #UFC271 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) February 13, 2022

Niko Price

Andre Fili

Ben Askren

😳😳😳 Tuavasas chin is crazy!! Ow he puts Lewis down. — Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022

Landa Vannata

😮😮😮 @bambamtuivasa just shocked everyone — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022

Malki Kawa

Super proud of Derrick lewis. Regardless of this fight, he always brings it. Congrats tai — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 13, 2022

Chuck Mindenhall

Elbows are the star of this show. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) February 13, 2022

MMA Junkie

Brad Tavares

Wow! Tai Tuivasa chin is something else!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc271 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 13, 2022

Bryan Barberena

Bam Bam Tuivasa not scared to bang 💥 #UFC271 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 13, 2022

Michael Chandler

How do we not get to see the shoey? I heard the applaud. I want the shoey? #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

The Rock

Holy shit!!

Huge respect for both these big men!

Malo uso!👟 🍺 #UFC272 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2022

Max Griffin

OMG 😳😳😳😳 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) February 13, 2022

UFC

That man is about to leave his mark on Houston. #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/G96ZLo9fIP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

