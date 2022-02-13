Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa’s stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Derrick Lewis
    American mixed martial artist
  • Tai Tuivasa
    Australian mixed martial artist

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event.

Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Tuivasa’s victory over Lewis at UFC 271.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Kenny Florian

UFC

Belal Muhammad

Dillon Danis

https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1492723932637630464

Cody Garbrandt

Jose Youngs

Bryce Mitchell

https://twitter.com/ThugnastyMMA/status/1492724191585574916

Deron Winn

Michael Carroll

Michael Chandler

Aaron Bronsteter

Teddy Atlas

Alan Jouban

Mike Bohn

SportsCenter

Luke Thomas

Al Iaquinta

Belal Muhammad

Kevin Iole

Simon Samano

Niko Price

Andre Fili

Ben Askren

Landa Vannata

Malki Kawa

Chuck Mindenhall

MMA Junkie

Brad Tavares

Bryan Barberena

Michael Chandler

The Rock

Max Griffin

UFC

1

1

Recommended Stories