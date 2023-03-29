Twitter reacts strongly to Patriots and Lamar Jackson rumors

Jordy McElroy
·5 min read

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shook the news cycle to its core on Wednesday with some juicy information from rapper Meek Mill.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Kraft, he received a text message from Meek Mill informing him that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wanted to join the Patriots. It isn’t the typical way you’d expect news to get out, but such is the case with an owner as well-connected as Kraft.

No move is imminent, and coach Bill Belichick will ultimately be the one responsible with making the decision to pursue or pass on Jackson. But given the information that has suddenly been made public, one would think Belichick would at least pick up the phone and give the Ravens a call, right?

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard is reporting the Patriots aren’t expected to pursue Jackson, but that hasn’t killed the dream for fans still hoping it happens.

Jackson joining New England would give the team the sort of playmaker at quarterback that could potentially vault the franchise back into perennial Super Bowl contention. It isn’t every day a team has an opportunity to snag a 26-year-old franchise quarterback.

Here’s what Patriots fans are saying about the rumors.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories