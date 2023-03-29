Twitter reacts strongly to Patriots and Lamar Jackson rumors

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shook the news cycle to its core on Wednesday with some juicy information from rapper Meek Mill.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Kraft, he received a text message from Meek Mill informing him that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wanted to join the Patriots. It isn’t the typical way you’d expect news to get out, but such is the case with an owner as well-connected as Kraft.

No move is imminent, and coach Bill Belichick will ultimately be the one responsible with making the decision to pursue or pass on Jackson. But given the information that has suddenly been made public, one would think Belichick would at least pick up the phone and give the Ravens a call, right?

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard is reporting the Patriots aren’t expected to pursue Jackson, but that hasn’t killed the dream for fans still hoping it happens.

Jackson joining New England would give the team the sort of playmaker at quarterback that could potentially vault the franchise back into perennial Super Bowl contention. It isn’t every day a team has an opportunity to snag a 26-year-old franchise quarterback.

Here’s what Patriots fans are saying about the rumors.

If Meek Mill can get Lamar Jackson to the Patriots I will listen to every sorry ass album he ever created 😂 and argue that he one of them ones 😂 — One of them Podcasting Niggaz (@VerbIntJxnPod) March 28, 2023

Lamar Jackson should be a patriot. No offense to the homie Mac but you cant tell me pick 14 isn’t worth an nfl mvp qb. — TheIiteKing (@OdeezyFbaby) March 28, 2023

If Lamar Jackson gets traded to my Patriots, ill be in absolute heaven 💯 Can we just do it!! For once, can we just break the bank, trade our draft picks and go all in on an ELITE PLAYER! ⚡️ — Jamie Pagendam (@JommyPogs) March 28, 2023

I cant believe I have to say this. The Patriots should not pursue Lamar Jackson. The team is not built for that type of offense. They have a cheap serviceable QB, coming off a year where they had a DC calling offensive plays with a weak WR room Lets calm down and Let Mac cook — Mike Vallerie (@FF_DirtyMike) March 28, 2023

Even Devin Mccourty said the Patriots should try and get Lamar Jackson, yet Pats fans think it's crazy to replace Mac Jones — Toss a coin to your dealer (@Lord_Marco_C) March 28, 2023

Day 110. I don't know what I want more, Lamar Jackson to the Patriots or the Red Sox to fire Chaim Bloom. Well, yes I do, Lamar. But, it's close. Fire Chaim Bloom #redsox — Corey Dillon (@CoreyD_OnAir) March 28, 2023

All I've heard all offseason is that the Patriots need a wide receiver. With the Lamar Jackson rumors hearing up, funny how the need for a wide receiver has gone away. — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) March 28, 2023

Meek Mill texted Robert Kraft to tell him Lamar Jackson wants to go to the Patriots. LOL . LOVE IT!!!!!! Make it happen! — Ross Jatkola (@CoachJatkola) March 28, 2023

I want so bad for the Patriots to do whatever it takes to get Lamar Jackson — EA (@Eric21A) March 28, 2023

If the patriots really get Lamar Jackson we will be a contender @Patriots — ✨Alexis✨ (@slutalexisowo) March 28, 2023

Lamar Jackson to the Patriots. Let’s do it. — 𝘼𝘿𝙄 ✍️☘️ (@AdiDontMiss) March 28, 2023

Patriots fans who don't want Lamar Jackson, don't want him because of money. 1. It's not your money

2. Good QBs cost money. — Kerv (@k3rvball) March 28, 2023

Brutal work week, ran out of coffee the only thing keeping me going is knowing Lamar Jackson will be a Patriot — Luke Suneson (@lukesuneson115) March 28, 2023

Zappe can do what Mac can do. No one can do what Lamar can. Lamar Jackson should be the face of the Patriots for at least the next 5 seasons and it will make us be playoff contender every season. DO IT!! — Brett (@Brettgraz) March 28, 2023

Bill needs to sign the man he should’ve drafted. Get lamar jackson in a patriots jersey — Cutter (@connor_cameron3) March 28, 2023

I believe the Patriots should target Lamar Jackson if they want to be Superbowl contenders now, but it could affect them resigning players next season despite the fact the Patriots having Cap space next year. — Ashton Allcock (@WeeklySportsGuy) March 28, 2023

Enough of the rumors about Lamar Jackson being a Patriot! He's too much for us to give up. Mac Jones deserves another shot at running the offense. With Bill O'Brien, it's gonna work. At most, Top 15 offense if all goes well — Tim Tran (@DoubleTman24) March 28, 2023

Bold take, if Lamar Jackson becomes a Patriot they will become Super Bowl contenders — James Buckley (@Jamesbuckley309) March 28, 2023

Hoping the Patriots makes a play on this Lamar Jackson. — Kuya 🇵🇭 (@bobndweave) March 28, 2023

At what point does Lamar Jackson to the @Patriots become so obvious that for them to NOT do it would be a huge disappointment for fans? Are we there now? Just seems like a golden opportunity for Belichick and Kraft to finish the desperate rebuild they're trying before retirement. — Aaron Jackson (@AaronRJackson) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire