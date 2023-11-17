Advertisement

Twitter reacts strongly to multiple blown calls in Ravens-Bengals game

Doug Farrar
·2 min read
5

It is a day ending in “Y,’ so there’s clearly bad officiating going on in the NFL, and that’s certainly been true in Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. The culprit in this particular day ending in “Y” is referee Adrian Hill and his crew, who made more than one atrocious call.

The first blown call took a touchdown off the board for the Ravens. With 5:15 left in the first half, Lamar Jackson hit receiver Zay Flowers on a quick pass, and Flowers did the rest, taking the ball for what certainly looked like a 68-yard touchdown.

Somehow, Hill’s crew called holding on receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the touchdown was nullified.

Then, with 54 seconds left in the first half, Jackson threw an incomplete pass to Flowers, but Bengals cornerback DJ Turner was flagged for defensive pass interference. If you can see defensive pass interference anywhere on this play, you have better eyes than we do.

Hill’s crew has not been impressive this season, but the Thursday night work has been particularly sub-par, and Twitter was letting the refs have it.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire