Twitter reacts to Steve Smith forgetting which Patriots receivers were playing

The New England Patriots have a revolving door of receivers, and at this point, it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with who’s on the field and who’s not.

Just ask NFL Network’s Steve Smith, who completely forgot JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne were not playing in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

During the pregame segment, Smith mentioned both as players he needed to see show up for the Patriots in the game, but Bourne has been on injured reserve since the team’s Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, when he tore his ACL.

And Smith-Schuster has been out for back-to-back weeks with an ankle injury. The Patriots are down to DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton as their top receiving options at Mile High.

On NFLN, Steve Smith Sr. listed two injured Patriots WRs while discussing matchups to watch. "Kendrick Bourne, I know he's probably not, I think he's hurt, need him to show up. JuJu Smith-Schuster, he's on the sideline, need him to show up. Uh, who else they have?" pic.twitter.com/m2Z14q6TVP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

