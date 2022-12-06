Twitter Reacts: Stetson Bennett named finalist for Heisman Trophy

He started as a walk-on quarterback, then a transfer, then back to UGA, then a back-up again, then a national champion, and now a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett was named a finalist for the Heisman on Monday night. He’ll be joined in New York by USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Bennett, a former walk-on who won the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday night, was not the most popular selection for the award. Considered a “game manager” by college football fans, many thought there were better options for the game’s most prestigious award.

But the defending champ, who has 3,425 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and 7 rushing scores, has a chance to become Georgia’s second Heisman winner and first since Herschel. But more importantly, he has a chance to become Georgia’s first two-time national title winner.

Here’s some nice, and some not-so-nice Twitter reaction to Bennett being named a finalist for the award…

Walk-on

Scout team

Juco

Backup

Emergency duty

Starter

Injured

Backup

Starter

MVP

National Champ

Returner

Starter

SEC Champ

Heisman Finalist The Stetson Bennett timeline will now see him among the nation's top four players: https://t.co/xrNofy2MLp pic.twitter.com/Fx1XQXVXMi — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 5, 2022

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists… – USC QB Caleb Williams

– TCU QB Max Duggan

– Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

– Georgia QB Stetson Bennett pic.twitter.com/5wCqiRkoXW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2022

Players that should’ve been a Heisman finalist before Stetson Bennett: – Blake Corum

– Drake Maye

– Michael Penix Jr.

– Marvin Harrison Jr.

– Bijan Robinson

– Hendon Hooker

– Bo Nix

– Bryce Young Just an inexplicable decision. — Nico (@elitetakes_) December 6, 2022

I’ve still yet to see anybody give a fraction of a legit reason why Stetson Bennett shouldn’t be in New York this weekend. Only fans of rival quarterbacks that Stetson outplayed and beat head to head getting all up in their feelings. I’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/JZuVqVCMlI — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 6, 2022

Stetson Bennett: 3,609 total yards, 27 total touchdowns and six interceptions Hendon Hooker: 3,565 yards, 32 total touchdowns and two interceptions in two fewer games than Bennett Pretty obvious which one deserves to be a finalist. Voters got it wrong. — zach ragan (@zachTNT) December 5, 2022

2016: Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman Trophy

2022: Stetson Bennett is a Heisman finalist They were both born in 1997. — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 6, 2022

Congratulations to Stetson Bennett! Great week! Win @SEC & earn at trip to CF Playoffs & a trip to New York as a #HeismanTrophy finalist! @680TheFan pic.twitter.com/pWn8U7NdYR — buck belue (@buckbelue8) December 6, 2022

Wasn't long ago that Kirby Smart took a ton of heat for the way he handled Georgia's QBs and yet, without the way all of that worked out – and Stetson Bennett benefiting from it – he doesn't have one as a Heisman finalist right now. wild stuff pic.twitter.com/w5XsCylYhy — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) December 6, 2022

Stetson Bennett IV wasn't even the second-team All-SEC quarterback. Love the kid. Inspirational story. But his QB rating was more than 20 points lower than Hendon Hooker's. Even in an all-time tough year for Heisman voting, him being a finalist is yikes. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) December 5, 2022

Them: Stetson Bennett IV is a game manager. He never does anything explosive. HIM: Is 83 yards a lot? I haven’t taken a Math class since I graduated high school six years ago. #HEISMAIV #IV4Heisman pic.twitter.com/FZxCZsitwd — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) December 6, 2022

Hendon Hooker vs Stetson Bennett in 2022 Hooker Bennett

285 Pass Yds/Gm 263.5

27-2 TD-INT 20-6

175.5* Pass Rating 154.6

430 Rush Yds 184

*2nd in nation HOW IS BENNETT A HEISMAN FINALIST OVER HOOKER? pic.twitter.com/AL2gfj9Zi0 — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) December 6, 2022

Strength of schedule for 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists compared to Hendon Hooker and Bryce Young (ESPN FPI): Max Duggan (25)

Stetson Bennett (36)

Caleb Williams (38)

C.J. Stroud (39) 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker (8)

2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young (9) — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) December 6, 2022

As a walk on Stetson Bennett accomplished…

A National Championship

A SEC Championship

A Heisman Finalists

2 CFP appearances

What a career so far for a DGD! 👀🐶 pic.twitter.com/YbgVKWrIuo — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) December 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire