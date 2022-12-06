Twitter Reacts: Stetson Bennett named finalist for Heisman Trophy

Joe Vitale
·4 min read

He started as a walk-on quarterback, then a transfer, then back to UGA, then a back-up again, then a national champion, and now a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett was named a finalist for the Heisman on Monday night. He’ll be joined in New York by USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Bennett, a former walk-on who won the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday night, was not the most popular selection for the award. Considered a “game manager” by college football fans, many thought there were better options for the game’s most prestigious award.

But the defending champ, who has 3,425 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and 7 rushing scores, has a chance to become Georgia’s second Heisman winner and first since Herschel. But more importantly, he has a chance to become Georgia’s first two-time national title winner.

Here’s some nice, and some not-so-nice Twitter reaction to Bennett being named a finalist for the award…

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

