Twitter reacts to Steph Curry going nuclear as Warriors clinch No. 8 seed
Steph Curry had no intention of losing Sunday's game.
With the Warriors needing to beat the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, Curry took over in the fourth quarter and made sure the Warriors would secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament.
Curry scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and 45 in the game as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 113-101 in a thrilling game.
Thanks to Curry's heroics, the Warriors will play the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament, which will be either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Los Angeles Lakers, depending on how things go later in the night.
After Memphis took a 97-95 lead with just under five minutes left in the regulation, Curry and the Warriors went on a run that flipped the script. Curry, who wrapped up the 2020-21 NBA scoring title earlier in the game, hit three huge 3-pointers and a couple free throws to seal the win.
ST3PH 💦 pic.twitter.com/ad3Mz3a55h
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021
Sheesh, Steph 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/7UHkEO6nEY
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021
STEPH IS FIRED UP 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/a3mZMPpFSW
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021
Curry's last 3-pointer, which gave the Warriors a 12-point lead, caused him to pay homage to former Warriors star Baron Davis.
Steph did the Baron jersey move 👏 pic.twitter.com/Agzvx45jFm
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021
Here's how folks on Twitter reacted to Curry's performance in the Warriors' massive win.
Steph going crazzyyy
— Alfonzo McKinnie (@_Alvo_) May 16, 2021
MVP MVP MVP@StephenCurry30
✌🏿
— Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) May 16, 2021
Hey @maxkellerman remember when I told you this past week that Steph Curry is the Best Player in the NBA right now?! Carry the hell on...
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 16, 2021
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 16, 2021
This Dude is something else
— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) May 16, 2021
WARDELL WITH THE BARON JERSEY LIFTTTT
— Rondizzle (@Rondizzle) May 16, 2021
This dude is a GOD https://t.co/UqtPbioJBV
— Ellis (@Ryan_Ellis16) May 16, 2021
WE BELIEVE 🔥 https://t.co/ERYJzgaVr3
— Edson⚡ (@Edim_df7) May 16, 2021
The messi of basketball...crazy skill set he’s got...🤩 https://t.co/CLzVHUMVSl
— D E G R A F T (@untamed_kobby) May 16, 2021
HE IS MAD BRO HE IS MAD!!!! LET'S GO PLAYOFFS!!!!! 😤😤😤 https://t.co/N9DooifBIQ
— 정철 🦅; HAMURAVI | JUNHUI | D-11 (@junhui_bestboy) May 16, 2021
JJJ not playing no type of defense https://t.co/QtAGbhvUmh
— ⚜️ (@saintIaron) May 16, 2021
MVP THINGS, SPLASH 💦 💦 💦#LetsGoWarriorsLive#Highlights https://t.co/5uti3uhGqd
— Let’s Go Warriors 💦🧡💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) May 16, 2021
Curry and the Warriors now will have two days off to prepare for their first play-in game, which will take place Wednesday in Portland or Los Angeles.
The Warriors will need more performances like what they got Sunday in order to advance to the playoffs.
If there's anyone built to put a team on his back, it's Curry. Don't doubt him.