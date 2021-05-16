Twitter reacts to Steph Curry going nuclear as Warriors clinch No. 8 seed

Ali Thanawalla
·3 min read
Twitter reacts to Steph going nuclear as Warriors beat Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry had no intention of losing Sunday's game.

With the Warriors needing to beat the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, Curry took over in the fourth quarter and made sure the Warriors would secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Curry scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and 45 in the game as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 113-101 in a thrilling game.

Thanks to Curry's heroics, the Warriors will play the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament, which will be either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Los Angeles Lakers, depending on how things go later in the night.

After Memphis took a 97-95 lead with just under five minutes left in the regulation, Curry and the Warriors went on a run that flipped the script. Curry, who wrapped up the 2020-21 NBA scoring title earlier in the game, hit three huge 3-pointers and a couple free throws to seal the win.

Curry's last 3-pointer, which gave the Warriors a 12-point lead, caused him to pay homage to former Warriors star Baron Davis.

Here's how folks on Twitter reacted to Curry's performance in the Warriors' massive win.

Curry and the Warriors now will have two days off to prepare for their first play-in game, which will take place Wednesday in Portland or Los Angeles.

RELATED: Steph joins elite company with second scoring title

The Warriors will need more performances like what they got Sunday in order to advance to the playoffs.

If there's anyone built to put a team on his back, it's Curry. Don't doubt him.

