Twitter reacts to the Steelers selecting QB Kenny Pickett
Here are the most interesting and hilarious Twitter reactions to the Pittsburgh Steelers selection of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Kenny Pickett rn #SteelersDraft #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wIjEYTvQJY
— Illybilly (@Illybilly16) April 29, 2022
And that's how you go out on top Kevin Colbert! #Steelers #NFLDraft #H2P
— Big Ben RoethIisberger (@937TheTrolls) April 29, 2022
Mason Rudolph will make a fine XFL QB. #steelers
— Jason Brown – still painting minis (@jbnet211) April 29, 2022
Trubisky after #Steelers pick up a QB in first round #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jM7ZT9vuHk
— Andre T Denman (@2adenman) April 29, 2022
The moment Kenny Pickett's name is called by the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/dX0XawbAwg
— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) April 29, 2022
I know I already replied this under the @steelers tweet, but if anyone wants to laugh at my pain have at it #NFLDraft2022 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/WhGAZ5MGQ3
— Butta (@ChrisBazata) April 29, 2022
When #Steelers fans meet Kenny Pickett #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/V5d1C0pU4F
— Petedavis1 (@Petedavis1) April 29, 2022
Me after the Steelers pick #NFLDraft #steelers pic.twitter.com/plPswuYy4h
— John Baptist (@johnthebaptstla) April 29, 2022
I’ll talk myself into being excited about Pickett at 20 in a couple of days. For now… I’m in pain. #Steelers #NFLDraft
— Out of Pocket Sports (@OutofPoSports) April 29, 2022
Worst day of my life #Steelers.
— Angels 2022 World Series Champion (@coolguynumero1) April 29, 2022
