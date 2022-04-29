Twitter reacts to the Steelers selecting QB Kenny Pickett

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Here are the most interesting and hilarious Twitter reactions to the Pittsburgh Steelers selection of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

1

1

Recommended Stories