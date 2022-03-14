Twitter reacts to the Steelers reaching an agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the ground running on Monday in free agency. It is being reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement with former first-round pick quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. This move got Twitter into an uproar and here are some of the highlights.
#Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a 2-year contract. Excuse me, I'm going to go throw up.
— Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) March 14, 2022
you been a diehard for 15 years and ESPN come telling you that y’all signed Mitch Trubisky … pain. pic.twitter.com/pWXb10T4R2
— I AM. (@iBMeauxses) March 14, 2022
I have to like Mitch Trubisky. I have to trust Mitch Trubisky. 😭 this is going to be hard.
— Joel Zellem🙇🏽♂️ (@joel1zellem) March 14, 2022
Brady comes out of retirement and the Steelers settle for Trubisky. Yay.
— Cory Singleton (@singletoncory1) March 14, 2022
Steelers fans talking themselves into Mitchell Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/7LFz11G5Mo
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 14, 2022
Twitter: I kinda like the Trubisky signing.
Also Twitter: Ugh. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/hauEy8ySh5
— M.G. (@MarcasG) March 14, 2022
Trubisky? Have the #Steelers lost their mind? He’s dumpster juice 🤦🏾♂️
— The NEGROtiator (@CirocObama1221) March 14, 2022
MITCH TRUBISKY?! pic.twitter.com/2P8zJCHv6o
— jonesy❕ (@DefaultyJonesy) March 14, 2022
The #Steelers rushing to sign Trubisky as the start of free agency is the equivalent of you waiting for days outside a store on Black Friday so you are first in the line and then sprinting in to buy some f'ing broccoli … pic.twitter.com/wNVQM1rog2
— Simon Chester (@PFF_Simon) March 14, 2022
