Twitter reacts to Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s perfect preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to play quarterback Kenny Pickett for two drives on Thursday night and all he did was lead two more touchdown drives making him a perfect five for five on drives in the preseason. This has Twitter talking so we wanted to share some of our favorite Twitter reactions to Pickett’s big preseason.

Someone tell Kenny Pickett he’s invited to the cookouts 🫶🏽💛 #HereWeGo — Jamieeeeee ™️ (@__jamieeeebby) August 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett has been HIM this preseason: 5 drives > 5 touchdowns🔥 Where does he rank among NFL QB’s?#Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Y0J8yNR5kz — LnLFootball (@LnLFootball) August 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett is the greatest QB ever in the month of August #facts #SteelersNation #legend — Gary (@Garyfromwhitby) August 25, 2023

Man…. Some days I wake up and just wish Kenny Pickett had bigger hands — Walter Sobcheck (@yinzsanity412) August 25, 2023

not sure I can emotionally survive the blowback from my warchest of taeks *if* Kenny Pickett turns out to be good — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) August 25, 2023

Okay I see you Kenny Pickett 👀pic.twitter.com/TzcNcJ4Oyq — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) August 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett looking like Tom Brady out there — Hebrew Israelite (@aroundthewayjay) August 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett with a pretty 3rd down conversion to Diontae Johnson.pic.twitter.com/FaGFcDA0fU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2023

