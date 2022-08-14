Twitter reacts: Spector’s strong start

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector got his first action with the Bills Saturday night in their first preseason game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft for the Bills, Spector was very active in his first appearance for the team logging a game-high ten total tackles.

Spector also added a pass deflection on a nice play getting to the quarterback.

It was a promising start to the season for Spector, who was seemingly all over the place, taking advantage of his first action in a Bills uniform.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Spector’s active first appearance.

Baylon Spector making a strong first impression 👏 📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/Z5OKYElw5T — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022

Baylon Spector 📈📈📈 Dude is flying around out here and is making plays. Plays fast. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 13, 2022

Khalil Shakir and Baylon Spector are our Players of the Week. Khalil Shakir had 5 catches for 92 yards. Baylon Spector had 10 total tackles and 5 solo tackles. Have a game, Shakir and Spector.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6o7OqrVCUO — The Wandering Buffalo (@TheWanderingBuf) August 14, 2022

Zack Moss 📈

Khalil Shakir 📈

Isaiah Hodgins 📈

Raheem Blackshear 📈 Mike Love 📈

Boogie Basham 📈

Baylon Spector 📈

Christian Benford 📈

Jaquan Johnson 📈 Matt Araiza 📈 Case Keenum 📉

OJ Howard 📉

OL Depth 📉 — Air Raid | Training Camp (@TheBillsGuys) August 13, 2022

Baylon Spector has been all over the field for the #Bills . The 7th round pick making the most of his time in his first pro game. — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) August 13, 2022

Biggest takeaways #billsmafia -Khalil Shakir & Isaiah Hodgins are good

-Kaiir Elam flashed

-Baylon Spector was everywhere

-I get the holding, but there’s a reason Matt Araiza is Punt God

-what is a backup quarterback

-5 turnovers and a win is peak preseason — Ian Mills (@IanMillsTV) August 13, 2022

Nice first preseason game for Baylon Spector. Had 10 tackles in Bills win over Colts. His 10 tackles are most by any NFL player so far in preseason. James Skalski had 4 tackles for the Colts. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 14, 2022

Best player in the Colts backfield this drive has been Baylon Spector#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 13, 2022

