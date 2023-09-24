Advertisement

Twitter reacts to spectacular one-handed grab by Ricky Pearsall

Jesse Richardson
·3 min read

The Florida Gators are going off on the Charlotte 49ers and it’s only the first quarter.

After scoring six points on their first drive and stuffing the 49ers offense twice in a row, the Gators started a second drive. There have been a few big plays, and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is already at the forefront by being quarter back Graham Mertz’s favorite target so far with three catches for 57 yards.

The crowd was relaxed as the offense smoothly drove down the field, running the rock with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, but Mertz dropped back one play and heaved it to Pearsall.

Then, Pearsall created a memory for all Gators fans by making a ridiculous one-handed grab.

Catch of the year?

Florida fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were ecstatic after Pearsall made the catch. It’s already being referred to as the “catch of the year.”

Gators beat writers are also shocked

Fans at home also react

The catch was completed for a first down

We also don't understand how it was possible

Check out this incredible picture

Reporter at The Alligators sports desk are also impressed

Extra reactions

A bad man, indeed

Comparable to OBJ catch?

You decide. Where does the catch rank for you?

Read more

PHOTOS: A look at Florida football ahead of Charlotte 49ers matchup

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire