Twitter reacts to spectacular one-handed grab by Ricky Pearsall

The Florida Gators are going off on the Charlotte 49ers and it’s only the first quarter.

After scoring six points on their first drive and stuffing the 49ers offense twice in a row, the Gators started a second drive. There have been a few big plays, and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is already at the forefront by being quarter back Graham Mertz’s favorite target so far with three catches for 57 yards.

The crowd was relaxed as the offense smoothly drove down the field, running the rock with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, but Mertz dropped back one play and heaved it to Pearsall.

Then, Pearsall created a memory for all Gators fans by making a ridiculous one-handed grab.

Catch of the year?

Gators WR Ricky Pearsall just made the catch of the year. Truly insane he brought this in pic.twitter.com/WITD510lD9 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 23, 2023

Florida fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were ecstatic after Pearsall made the catch. It’s already being referred to as the “catch of the year.”

Gators beat writers are also shocked

Ricky Pearsall with a contender for catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/JHat9GsiOH — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 23, 2023

Fans at home also react

RICKY PEARSALL HOLY HELL WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/sEOzFfoAzL — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) September 23, 2023

The catch was completed for a first down

Ricky Pearsall with the single greatest catch in the history of college football. And it isn’t even close. And I’m not exaggerating. pic.twitter.com/pMh7LsaJ0g — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) September 23, 2023

We also don't understand how it was possible

I don’t even get the physics of how Pearsall did this pic.twitter.com/KRoLQX2tYj — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) September 23, 2023

Check out this incredible picture

Incredible picture of Ricky Pearsall (@S1ickSzn) doing his best impression of Odell Beckham in a catch of the year candidate. Captured by Chris Spears of @gatorbaitmedia pic.twitter.com/TMxrg1N1TJ — Kyle Curtis (@kylecurtisss) September 23, 2023

Reporter at The Alligators sports desk are also impressed

Ricky Pearsall just made one of the best catches you will ever see. Unbelievable effort to catch that ball with one hand amidst three defenders and holds on through a targeting penalty. I can't believe what I've seen — Topher Adams (@Topher_Adams) September 23, 2023

Extra reactions

Ricky Pearsall with an absurd one-handed grab … one of the top 20 catches in Florida #Gators program history. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 23, 2023

A bad man, indeed

Ricky Pearsall is a baaaaaaaaad man https://t.co/88PfJJz4ze — Ryan (@Ryanmcc_9) September 23, 2023

Comparable to OBJ catch?

I was at the game where O’Dell Beckham caught the ball with three fingers against Dallas. I’m not really sure how you go about comparing that with what Pearsall just did, so let me just say: those two catches are tied for the greatest catches I’ve ever seen in my life. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) September 23, 2023

You decide. Where does the catch rank for you?

