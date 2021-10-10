Twitter reacts to shirtless Eagles fan running on the field during 1st-half vs. Panthers

The Eagles have less than 20-yard rushing in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, so the reactions to a fan running on the field were only that more hilarious.

Late in the second quarter of action at Bank of America Stadium, an Eagles fan, yet to be identified, was escorted from the stadium after running onto the field of play and laying down in front of Matt Rhule and the Panthers bench.

After about five minutes, the fan was removed.

Eagles fan living up to the reputation

Fan with a green hat — dare I say an #Eagles hat — getting escorted off the field after running and sitting on the field. pic.twitter.com/UMIDIJYzQm — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 10, 2021

Charlotte media soaking it all in

A shirtless Eagles fan just ran on the field. It took almost 15 seconds for them to even realize it. 😳 #PHIvsCAR pic.twitter.com/VbVrgc3WRe — CharlotteVibe (@charlottevibe) October 10, 2021

Inept offense joke

Shirtless Eagles fan gained more yards than the Philly offense today. — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) October 10, 2021

Our best play was the shirtless eagles fan who ran on the field 💪🏾 — GHOST (@so_NASchalant) October 10, 2021

