Twitter reacts: shifty WR Nitro Tuggle commits to UGA football

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are loading up in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class with 12 commitments.

Three-star wide receiver recruit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle is a rising recruit in the class of 2024. Now, Tuggle has committed to the University of Georgia. Georgia fans, coaches and media members are excited Tuggle committed to the Dawgs despite being a three-star recruit.

Why? Tuggle has incredible tape. He shows excellent body control and is very elusive after the catch.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver is ranked as No. 457 player in the class of 2024. Tuggle is the No. 67 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Indiana.

Tuggle played football for Northwood High School in Nappanee, Indiana. The three-star wide receiver is reportedly planning to attend high school football powerhouse IMG Academy for his senior season. Playing against stiffer competition at IMG Academy will help Tuggle’s transition to playing college football.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Tuggle’s commitment to the Dawgs:

Former Georgia receiver Lawrence Cager

Nitro Tuggle the next great one…y’all go show him so love. I promise y’all #GoDawgs — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) April 2, 2023

Nitro Tuggle is a great name

Nitro Tuggle. Already ensured a spot on the 2024 all-name team. https://t.co/FEDvkw6W7F — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) April 11, 2023

The classic Kirby Smart Tweet

You love to see it if you’re a Georgia football fan!

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 11, 2023

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper

Story continues

A brief look at Tuggle's tape

"3-star" Nitro Tuggle is a dude. A 6'3, 200-pounder with this kind of YAC ability and body control is stupid. Dawgs got a baller today folks pic.twitter.com/yVzeCQz2dH — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) April 11, 2023

We have more of Nitro Tuggle’s tape in the article below.

[lawrence-related id=86891]

Tuggle headed to IMG?

NorthWood wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle will transfer out of Michiana for his senior season. https://t.co/LyldoLqXxE — WNDU (@WNDU) April 11, 2023

Georgia fans react

Class of 2024 4 🌟 WR Nitro Tuggle has committed to Georgia! pic.twitter.com/AV6QcKoZtd — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) April 11, 2023

Big body WR, NiTareon NITRO Tuggle HAS COMMITTED TO THE DAWGS: 6-3 190 Welcome to the family🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/JtnjXEFknb — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) April 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire