Twitter reacts: shifty WR Nitro Tuggle commits to UGA football

James Morgan
·2 min read

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are loading up in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class with 12 commitments.

Three-star wide receiver recruit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle is a rising recruit in the class of 2024. Now, Tuggle has committed to the University of Georgia. Georgia fans, coaches and media members are excited Tuggle committed to the Dawgs despite being a three-star recruit.

Why? Tuggle has incredible tape. He shows excellent body control and is very elusive after the catch.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver is ranked as No. 457 player in the class of 2024. Tuggle is the No. 67 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Indiana.

Tuggle played football for Northwood High School in Nappanee, Indiana. The three-star wide receiver is reportedly planning to attend high school football powerhouse IMG Academy for his senior season. Playing against stiffer competition at IMG Academy will help Tuggle’s transition to playing college football.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Tuggle’s commitment to the Dawgs:

Former Georgia receiver Lawrence Cager

Nitro Tuggle is a great name

The classic Kirby Smart Tweet

You love to see it if you’re a Georgia football fan!

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper

A brief look at Tuggle's tape

We have more of Nitro Tuggle’s tape in the article below.

[lawrence-related id=86891]

Tuggle headed to IMG?

Georgia fans react

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire