Twitter reacts to second edition of the CFP rankings

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Georgia controlled the previous top-ranked team in the CFP rankings, Tennessee, in Week 10. The Bulldogs (9-0) also have a dominant win over Oregon.

Week 10 featured a pair of underdogs defeating highly-ranked CFP foes. LSU upset Alabama and Notre Dame dominated Clemson. TCU, Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State all continue to win. Michigan-Ohio State game, which is scheduled for the last week of the regular season, could be one of the best games in rivalry history.

Here’s how college football Twitter reacted to the latest CFP rankings:

Georgia Bulldogs on top: Twitter's reaction

Cool stats on this week's CFP rankings

TCU makes the top four

More media reactions

How the SEC moved in the rankings

How a 12-team CFP would look now

Florida racks up quality loses

Lowest ranked teams at this point to make CFP

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

