Twitter reacts to second edition of the CFP rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Georgia controlled the previous top-ranked team in the CFP rankings, Tennessee, in Week 10. The Bulldogs (9-0) also have a dominant win over Oregon.
Week 10 featured a pair of underdogs defeating highly-ranked CFP foes. LSU upset Alabama and Notre Dame dominated Clemson. TCU, Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State all continue to win. Michigan-Ohio State game, which is scheduled for the last week of the regular season, could be one of the best games in rivalry history.
Here’s how college football Twitter reacted to the latest CFP rankings:
Georgia Bulldogs on top: Twitter's reaction
The 9-0 Dawgs are at the top of the updated #CFP rankings. 👑@GeorgiaFootball has wins over No. 5 Tennessee & No. 6 Oregon by a total margin of 76-16.@UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/K2pYtjbChP
— J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) November 9, 2022
Georgia is No. 1 in the new CFP rankings, shocking I know.
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 9, 2022
BULLDOGS BACK ON TOP 🐶
Georgia takes the No. 1 spot in the Week 11 CFP rankings‼️ @ESPNCFB | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/J6vtjq5z4P
— ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2022
Cool stats on this week's CFP rankings
This is the first time in the history of the CFP rankings that neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6.
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 9, 2022
#CFPRankings Nugget no one's talkin about:
4 teams in Top 8 have coaches in 1st yr w programs (and Heupel's in 2nd yr w Tenn)
Except Oregon, all were sub .500 previous season:
➤ Sonny Dykes (#4 TCU)
➤ Dan Lanning (#6 Oregon)
➤ Brian Kelly (#7 LSU)
➤ Lincoln Riley (#8 USC)
— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) November 9, 2022
TCU makes the top four
Who would have thought that TCU would be ranked #4 in the CFP rankings in 2022 pic.twitter.com/4h9eX3W0E2
— TND (@TNDTweets) November 9, 2022
#4 TCU they actually did it???
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2022
More media reactions
Either way, if Tennessee wins out, it's probably in the CFP.
And if TCU wins out, it's probably in the CFP.
— Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 9, 2022
Wins against CFP Top 25@uscfb – 0@UCLAFootball – 2
Trojans #8 and Bruins #12…Make it make sense!!!! Again, the committee is a failed experiment.
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2022
How the SEC moved in the rankings
SEC teams ranked in updated College Football Playoff Poll:
#1 Georgia (⬆️ 2 spots)
#5 Tennessee (⬇️ 4 spots)
#7 LSU (⬆️ 3 spots)
#9 Alabama (⬇️ 3 spots)
#11 Ole Miss
#24 Kentucky
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 9, 2022
Rece Davis says LSU is blocked from the CFP spots by Tennessee, failing to consider the possibility of the committee putting 3 SEC teams in bc why not
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2022
How a 12-team CFP would look now
Using the CFP's rankings, here's how an expanded playoff would look using the adopted format:
(1) 6 highest-ranked champs get AQs
(2) next 6 highest-ranked teams get At-Larges
(3) byes to top 4 conference champs
(4) 1st round at better seed pic.twitter.com/FqbNzu69MY
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 9, 2022
Florida racks up quality loses
As of this updated CFP rankings, our 4 losses are to #1, #5, #7 and #24…
— 🐊Sidelines – Florida Gators🐊 (5-4)🏈 (1-0)🏀 (@SSN_Gators) November 9, 2022
Lowest ranked teams at this point to make CFP
Lowest ranked teams at this point of season in @CFBPlayoff rankings to make playoff:
No. 13 Michigan State (2015)
No. 12 Oklahoma (2015)
No. 10 Oklahoma (2019)
No. 8 Ohio State (2014)
No. 6 Oklahoma (2018)
No. 6 Michigan (2021)
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 9, 2022