Twitter reacts to second edition of the CFP rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Georgia controlled the previous top-ranked team in the CFP rankings, Tennessee, in Week 10. The Bulldogs (9-0) also have a dominant win over Oregon.

Week 10 featured a pair of underdogs defeating highly-ranked CFP foes. LSU upset Alabama and Notre Dame dominated Clemson. TCU, Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State all continue to win. Michigan-Ohio State game, which is scheduled for the last week of the regular season, could be one of the best games in rivalry history.

This week's CFP Top 25 is in 📈📉 Do you agree with these rankings? pic.twitter.com/Eo4itsRdPi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2022

Here’s how college football Twitter reacted to the latest CFP rankings:

Georgia Bulldogs on top: Twitter's reaction

The 9-0 Dawgs are at the top of the updated #CFP rankings. 👑@GeorgiaFootball has wins over No. 5 Tennessee & No. 6 Oregon by a total margin of 76-16.@UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/K2pYtjbChP — J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) November 9, 2022

Georgia is No. 1 in the new CFP rankings, shocking I know. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 9, 2022

BULLDOGS BACK ON TOP 🐶 Georgia takes the No. 1 spot in the Week 11 CFP rankings‼️ @ESPNCFB | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/J6vtjq5z4P — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2022

Cool stats on this week's CFP rankings

This is the first time in the history of the CFP rankings that neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 9, 2022

#CFPRankings Nugget no one's talkin about: 4 teams in Top 8 have coaches in 1st yr w programs (and Heupel's in 2nd yr w Tenn) Except Oregon, all were sub .500 previous season: ➤ Sonny Dykes (#4 TCU)

➤ Dan Lanning (#6 Oregon)

➤ Brian Kelly (#7 LSU)

➤ Lincoln Riley (#8 USC) — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) November 9, 2022

TCU makes the top four

Who would have thought that TCU would be ranked #4 in the CFP rankings in 2022 pic.twitter.com/4h9eX3W0E2 — TND (@TNDTweets) November 9, 2022

#4 TCU they actually did it??? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2022

More media reactions

Either way, if Tennessee wins out, it's probably in the CFP. And if TCU wins out, it's probably in the CFP. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 9, 2022

Wins against CFP Top 25@uscfb – 0@UCLAFootball – 2 Trojans #8 and Bruins #12…Make it make sense!!!! Again, the committee is a failed experiment. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2022

How the SEC moved in the rankings

SEC teams ranked in updated College Football Playoff Poll: #1 Georgia (⬆️ 2 spots)

#5 Tennessee (⬇️ 4 spots)

#7 LSU (⬆️ 3 spots)

#9 Alabama (⬇️ 3 spots)

#11 Ole Miss

#24 Kentucky — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 9, 2022

Rece Davis says LSU is blocked from the CFP spots by Tennessee, failing to consider the possibility of the committee putting 3 SEC teams in bc why not — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2022

How a 12-team CFP would look now

Using the CFP's rankings, here's how an expanded playoff would look using the adopted format:

(1) 6 highest-ranked champs get AQs

(2) next 6 highest-ranked teams get At-Larges

(3) byes to top 4 conference champs

(4) 1st round at better seed pic.twitter.com/FqbNzu69MY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 9, 2022

Florida racks up quality loses

As of this updated CFP rankings, our 4 losses are to #1, #5, #7 and #24… — 🐊Sidelines – Florida Gators🐊 (5-4)🏈 (1-0)🏀 (@SSN_Gators) November 9, 2022

Lowest ranked teams at this point to make CFP

Lowest ranked teams at this point of season in @CFBPlayoff rankings to make playoff: No. 13 Michigan State (2015)

No. 12 Oklahoma (2015)

No. 10 Oklahoma (2019)

No. 8 Ohio State (2014)

No. 6 Oklahoma (2018)

No. 6 Michigan (2021) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 9, 2022

