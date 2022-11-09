Twitter reacts to second College Football Playoff rankings
When it comes to Michigan football being ranked No. 3 in the second iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, there was little surprise.
The Wolverines are one spot behind rival Ohio State, but the two programs are set on a collision course in three weeks, so everything will work itself out. Win, and you’re likely in.
Last week, there was a fair share of controversy, given that the maize and blue were ranked No. 5, despite having dominated nearly every opponent, with Clemson — a team that struggled on a weekly basis — a spot ahead. Essentially, there’s no controversy this week, given that the Tigers lost, as had Tennessee.
But what were people saying on Twitter about the rankings at large, as well as about Michigan? Here are our favorite reactions.
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken
I don't understand Ohio State at No. 2. https://t.co/oOEc7LGBVs
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 9, 2022
MGoBlog's Patrick Barron
Hey, @dpeoplesjones, what’s Michigan ranked in the latest CFP? pic.twitter.com/leVsuKXtM1
— Patrick Barron 🐻 (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 9, 2022
The Wolverine's Anthony Broome
They got it right this week.
OSU and U-M are 2a and 2b. Doesn't matter because they will play each other to sort it out. https://t.co/YpTtTYZ7ae
— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 9, 2022
The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach
I have no issues with the current top 6/7 teams. You could make a case for Michigan ahead of Ohio State, but that's about it.
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 9, 2022
Fox Sports' Bryan Fischer
NY6 based on today’s rankings:
Peach semi: Georgia-TCU
Fiesta semi: OhioSt-Michigan
Sugar: Tennessee-Texas
Rose: Oregon-Penn State
Orange: LSU-Clemson
Cotton: Tulane-USC
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 9, 2022
The Athletic's Austin Meek
The only question tonight for Michigan was whether the Wolverines would jump Ohio State in the CFP rankings, not that it matters. Either way, hard to see how it’s not No. 2 vs. No. 3 on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 9, 2022
Big Ten Ben
Me looking in the mirror, agreeing with the CFP rankings. pic.twitter.com/OoxyIEtEar
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 9, 2022
The Athletic's Chris Vannini
Tennessee at No. 5 is in a very, very good position. Ohio State/Michigan will knock each other out. TCU could stumble. If Georgia wins the SEC, I think Tennessee’s chances of getting in (if they win out) are very good.
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 9, 2022
Saturday Tradition
(2) Ohio State and (3) Michigan are both top 3 in the updated CFP rankings.
“The Game” is going to be massive. pic.twitter.com/wMycZaZqTQ
— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) November 9, 2022
RedditCFB
If the planned 12-team format were in place this year with current rankings: pic.twitter.com/iwtOeg2l2K
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2022