Twitter reacts to SEC officials robbing Penn State of a down

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

It’s been a bit of a weird day for SEC officials in Week 3. On the same day the clock in the Floria-Alabama game began malfunctioning in the final minutes of the game, SEC officials may have taken a down away from the Penn State offense.

With Auburn leading 10-7 in the second quarter, Penn State sent the punt team out on the field at the end of an offensive possession with the officials ruling it was fourth down. The only problem was it was actually third down.

Penn State was flagged for intentional grounding on what appeared to actually be a miscommunication on the play, but the officials still found a way to take a down away from Penn State in the process. If the SEC officials simply lost count, they could have easily taken a look at Twitter for verification.

 

