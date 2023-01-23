Twitter reacts to Sean Payton following a member of Broncos ownership

As fans of the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans wait to see where coach Sean Payton lands, everything the coach says and does increases speculation about which way he is leaning.

There’s even a possibility that Payton might decide to stay at Fox for another year — just don’t tell that to fans in Denver, Charlotte or Houston.

Most (not all) Broncos want to see the coach land in Denver, and some fans believe the coach’s recent Twitter activity is a good sign.

On the social media network, Payton recently followed minority Broncos owner Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team’s ownership group last summer.

Some fans read into Payton’s social media activity as a sign that he’s going to join the team.

Sean Payton just followed Lewis Hamilton on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/p8LgxblkTM — John (@superbowl3n) January 21, 2023

This is as much fun as tracking where Manning’s plane was going and where did he get off on stay on at. — pain is an illusion 🏕️ 🚁 (@1bryan) January 21, 2023

Sean Payton followed Lewis Hamilton 👀 Like I said I don’t wanna give up compensation 🫤 — Lyric (@PreacherLyric) January 21, 2023

Twitter misses nothing! Haha interesting — Cowboyy-Gamrr (@SauceOfRank) January 21, 2023

It’s happening — Avs Repeat Szn (25-17-3) (33-14) (@AlexSch08522467) January 21, 2023

This is huge https://t.co/dhRiJmK3hz — Big Mike (@itsbigmike_) January 21, 2023

Other fans were more skeptical.

I wouldn’t read into it too much. He probably has been watching Drive to Survive. — Marc Oster (@teslan123) January 21, 2023

Payton follows a host of NFL figures and several NFL teams, including the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, division rivals of the New Orleans Saints, his former team. He does not follow the Broncos or the Texans.

At the end of the day, who the coach follows on social media probably isn’t a good indication of where Payton plans to go, but it gave fans some entertaining detective work over the weekend.

