Twitter reacts to Sean O’Malley’s no-contest with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 due to eye poke

Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ended in anticlimactic fashion at UFC 276.

In what was considered the biggest test of his career, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) did not get the definitive result he was looking for with Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) after an accidental eye poke led to a no contest in the bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to O’Malley’s fight with Munhoz at UFC 276.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Time to tune in! The next episode of The Suga Show starts RIGHT NOW! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/q0ddj91PaD — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 3, 2022

UFC

Story continues

Jimi Manuwa

I wince every time one of those kicks are checked #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Mookie Alexander

10-9 Munhoz. Kind of a meh round to me. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 3, 2022

Ryan McKinnell

O'Malley fighting Munhoz exactly how he should be…. Carefully. — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 3, 2022

Luke Thomas

Interesting first round. Munhoz heavy on the leg kicks, although a fair number of them checked. But Munhoz is also attacking above the knee and hasn't really allowed O'Malley to get into a rhythm. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022

UFC

Kevin Iole

Munhoz poked in eye. Time called. Doc coming in #UFC276 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 3, 2022

Andreas Hale

O'Malley pokes Munhoz in the eye and he doesn't seem to be able to open his eye. Uh oh… — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 3, 2022

Adam Hill

Doctor advises the referee to wave it off. FIght is over — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 3, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Bitch moves wtf #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Derek Brunson

Friday 13 a** ending . That sucks …… #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Ben Askren

Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Bryce Mitchell

shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

UFC

A real heartbreaker from Las Vegas! 💔 Munhoz and O'Malley has been declared a no decision after an unintentional eye poke. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/Y37BrMBYi2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 3, 2022

Derek Brunson

O’Malley showed great composure . Had Pedro fighting his fight, was winning 2-0 with little action IMO #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

MMA Junkie

#UFC276 results: Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz results in a no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 2, 3:05 Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/VKu7BIlUOV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022

Elias Theodorou

Looks like Munoz really wanted a way out… #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/T8zx9j6mTn — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 3, 2022

Teddy Atlas

With all the great science/ technology, time for a web glove with protection. #UFC276 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022

John Morgan

Disappointing result for Sean O’Malley at #UFC276 with an accidental eye poke leading to a no decision. pic.twitter.com/SGMfx6xUgL — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 3, 2022

Sergio Pettis

The eye poke didn’t look to bad no 🧢 #UFC27 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 3, 2022

Petr Yan

https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1543424874839846913

1

1