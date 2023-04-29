Twitter reacts to the Seahawks selection of Derick Hall

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Seattle Seahawks‘ 37th selection of the 2023 NFL draft.

After drafting a cornerback and wide receiver with their first-round selections, the Seahawks elected to fill its’ pass rushing need by selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall.

Hall was the final piece of the Seahawks’ trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson, and Seahawks fans feel that Seattle has gotten a great return on investment. Seahawks Wire’s Tim Weaver says that Hall is a great step in the right direction for improving the Seahawks’ pass rush woes.

At No. 37 overall they selected Auburn EDGE Derick Hall, a disruptive defender who made an impact in college in a variety of ways. Getting sacks was a big part of that equation – and he totaled 22 over the last three seasons to go with 25 quarterback hits. The advanced stats also show an accomplished pass rush threat. Last season Hall earned an 82.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus and posted a strong 17.7% pass rush win rate.

Here is a look at the best reactions by analysts, Auburn fans, and Seahawks fans following Seattle’s 37th pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

PICK 37 DERICK HALL YOU ARE A SEATTLE SEAHAWK pic.twitter.com/YcKF0oUW6u — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) April 28, 2023

Round 2 Pick 37 THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS SELECT… DERICK HALL!!! AUBURN!!! ED!!! He’s going to FEAST in their system. Great landing spot and a lot of respect for him to be taken at the top of the second. My grade: A+ no bias #WDE #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/oARF6XNIEO — Barning Knight (@BarningKnight) April 28, 2023

The Seahawks LOVE pass rushers who can run and are physical and Derick Hall is all of those things. His 4.55 40 yard dash at 254 lbs wasn’t a surprise because he was a state finalist in the 200m dash at Gulfport High School. He will have an IMMEDIATE IMPACT off the edge. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

Just saw a video that compared Derick Hall to Cliff Avril. Consider me sold 🔥🔥 — SportsEthos Seattle Seahawks Coverage (@EthosSeahawks) April 29, 2023

#Seahawks fans are going to love Derick Hall. What an introductory interview. High energy, team captain with desire to get better. And… he builds trucks. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 28, 2023

Derick Hall is a grown ass man. Huge get for the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/0t474oZOQn — luke (@ColdWunz) April 28, 2023

Welcome To Seattle Derick Hall, especially to the #Seahawks Family! — 👌(`･ω･´)P.Reaper (It's a 🤡🌎 out there) (@ProjectReaper) April 28, 2023

And with that, Derick Hall completes the Russell Wilson haul. Very nice return. — 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗 (@SeahawksBMX) April 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire