Twitter reacts to the Seahawks selection of Derick Hall

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Seattle Seahawks‘ 37th selection of the 2023 NFL draft.

After drafting a cornerback and wide receiver with their first-round selections, the Seahawks elected to fill its’ pass rushing need by selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall.

Hall was the final piece of the Seahawks’ trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson, and Seahawks fans feel that Seattle has gotten a great return on investment. Seahawks Wire’s Tim Weaver says that Hall is a great step in the right direction for improving the Seahawks’ pass rush woes.

At No. 37 overall they selected Auburn EDGE Derick Hall, a disruptive defender who made an impact in college in a variety of ways. Getting sacks was a big part of that equation – and he totaled 22 over the last three seasons to go with 25 quarterback hits. The advanced stats also show an accomplished pass rush threat. Last season Hall earned an 82.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus and posted a strong 17.7% pass rush win rate.

Here is a look at the best reactions by analysts, Auburn fans, and Seahawks fans following Seattle’s 37th pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire