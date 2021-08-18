Twitter reacts to scary scene of Chris Bassitt hit by line drive

Twitter reacts to Bassitt being struck by line drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Guaranteed Rate Field went silent on Tuesday night in the bottom of the second inning. Athletics starter Chris Bassitt had fallen to the ground and held his face in his hands after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin.

The A’s, and manager Bob Melvin, did provide an update before the 9-0 loss to the White Sox saying Bassitt is conscious and aware as he headed to the hospital.

His teammates were visibly shaken by it also.

A scary scene. Thoughts are with Chris Bassitt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fSoUKinfUD — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 18, 2021

The baseball community on social media offered their thoughts and prayers to the 32-year-old, including White Sox manager Tony La Russa:

Both team’s concern for Chris made the game’s importance a distant second. — Tony La Russa (@TonyLaRussa) August 18, 2021

Goodwin himself also reached out:

Most definitely, Chris, you are in my prayers for sure brother 🙏🏾 https://t.co/tR6478Tb43 — B. Goooood 🏁 (@thatBoy_GOOD1) August 18, 2021

Chicago’s Tim Anderson also took to Twitter:

🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/phtVnOQbcc — S E V E N (@TimAnderson7) August 18, 2021

NBC Sports California’s own Dallas Braden, Dave Stewart and Dontrelle Willis also gave out their thoughts, especially being former MLB pitchers themselves.

There’s nothing scarier as a pitcher. It’s a thought you eliminate from your mind each time you take the mound. You can’t let it creep in. Not for a minute. Should this day come you just hope you wake up. I am sick to my stomach. Please keep Bass in your thoughts tonight. https://t.co/EDK2fWLr9A — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 18, 2021

Prayers and great thoughts for Chris Bassitt! The power of God will get him through his recovery! My heart goes out to his wife and family🙏🏿 — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) August 18, 2021

Seriously as a man that’s been hit right above my eye got 25 stitches MY HEART IS SHOOK FOR CHRIS IM PRAYING FOR YOU BUDDY 🙏🏿💯🙏🏿💯🙏🏿 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) August 18, 2021

Bassitt’s teammates also later reached out on social media:

Please pray for Bass!!! https://t.co/F6ZV973aGo — Daulton Jefferies (@DJefferies66) August 18, 2021

Pray for Bass and his family. Couldn’t imagine what those first 15 min felt like for them.



Pray. Just pray



“He performs wonders that cannot be fathomed, miracles that cannot be counted.”

Job 5:9 NIV — Cole Irvin (@Swirvin_irvin19) August 18, 2021

And other players across the league:

Prayers up for my man @C_Bass419 🙏🏽 One of the best human beings I’ve been blessed to be around. Nothing but love for you — Jesús Luzardo (@Baby_Jesus9) August 18, 2021