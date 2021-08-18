Twitter reacts to scary scene of Chris Bassitt hit by line drive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Kleinschmidt
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Twitter reacts to Bassitt being struck by line drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Guaranteed Rate Field went silent on Tuesday night in the bottom of the second inning. Athletics starter Chris Bassitt had fallen to the ground and held his face in his hands after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin.

The A’s, and manager Bob Melvin, did provide an update before the 9-0 loss to the White Sox saying Bassitt is conscious and aware as he headed to the hospital.

His teammates were visibly shaken by it also.

The baseball community on social media offered their thoughts and prayers to the 32-year-old, including White Sox manager Tony La Russa:

 Goodwin himself also reached out:

Chicago’s Tim Anderson also took to Twitter:

NBC Sports California’s own Dallas Braden, Dave Stewart and Dontrelle Willis also gave out their thoughts, especially being former MLB pitchers themselves.  

Bassitt’s teammates also later reached out on social media:

And other players across the league:

Recommended Stories