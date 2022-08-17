Twitter reacts to scary Patriots-Panthers training camp fight

Following a morning of fisticuffs at Tuesday’s practice, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were back at it again for more rounds of fighting in Wednesday’s final joint practice between the two teams.

Only this time, however, things went from bad to worse.

Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson got laid out after taking a hit from Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson. The two had been involved in an altercation in the prior practice as well, but their second run-in ended in Wilkerson being carted off the field.

But things really took a turn when Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. delivered a hit on Christian McCaffrey that knocked the Panthers’ star running back out of bounds. McCaffrey was obviously upset after the hit and spiked the ball in Wise’s direction.

Another Panthers player then reportedly entered the commotion and “drove” Wise on top of a woman sitting in the stands.

The skinny on the scrap from folks in the stands. Deatrich Wise hit Christian McCaffrey at or over boundary and hit him pretty good. McCaffrey spiked ball at him. More than one Panther descended on Wise and drove him into stands where he landed on woman in first row. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2022

Things have gotten progressively worse on the practice field to the point that the referees might have their whistles glued to their lips in Friday’s preseason game.

Here is what Twitter was saying about Wednesday’s fights.

This was not a good look for both teams

Day 2 of fights at Panthers/Patriots joint practice 😳 (via @Ja_Lopes_7) pic.twitter.com/6NTUpJl7FO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 17, 2022

"This is unreal. I've never seen anything like this!"@ZoandBertrand react live to several more fights between the Patriots and Panthers during the second day of joint practices at #PatsCamp 👀 pic.twitter.com/7irXgZ08pA — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 17, 2022

It looks like the Panthers/Patriots have agreed to stop taking the ball carrier to the ground after that last fight. No more tackling.

The defense is just wrapping up to end the play. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 17, 2022

How dumb could these guys be? I get fights happen, but how the hell do you end up essentially in the stands?? Right into a bunch of women and children too. Terrible from the #Panthers and #Patriots https://t.co/OWvllyi0ja — Nicholas Nenad (@nicknenad) August 17, 2022

This is out of control. Huge fight on the field that spilled over right near the fans. Saw #Panthers tackle Taylor Moton throwing punches at Jabrill Peppers. #Patriots @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 17, 2022

The fights between the #Patriots and #Panthers at joint practices are getting more and more frequent — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) August 17, 2022

What kind of Mickey Mouse organization is Matt Rhule running down there in Charlotte? He's running a Fight Club in Foxboro this week. Friday's game is going to have a playoff atmosphere at this rate. #HMNLB #Patriots #Panthers #NFL #FightClub — Joe Malkin (@JoeMalkin) August 17, 2022

To bad the Panthers didn’t have this fight last season against the Patriots, right @kellyinvegas — RubenT (@RubenT805) August 17, 2022

The pseudo-fights between the Broncos and the Cowgirls were nothing compared to what has happened between the Patriots and Panthers in their intersquad practice for the last two days. Actual punches were thrown and several players were kicked out of both practices #BroncosCountry — Sub Vet (@wlaffen) August 17, 2022

You cant have this many fights and micro-agressions in the span of two practices and only say the Panthers are at fault. And you also can't celebrate the Patriots players being fiesty while disparaging other teams for doing the same thing. It's okay to put both teams at fault. — Tyler Moorey (@TMoorey97) August 17, 2022

MATT RHULE… GET OUR BOYS @Panthers OUTTA THAT PRACTICE WITH THE @Patriots … multiple fights and stuff getting dirty.. — Kannon Lock! (@1stClassTravel) August 17, 2022

Some bad blood between the Patriots and Panthers it looks like. More fights and stuff today. — a random npc (@Bearskyy) August 17, 2022

The Panthers came here to fight! #Patriots — David Mansfield (@LWOSdavidm) August 17, 2022

Fights break out at pretty much every joint practice, but Panthers and Patriots seem to really be at each other's throats. Not much discipline from Belichick's or Rhule's teams — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 17, 2022

Both teams are at fault. But one team is at fault more than the other. And now Chuba Hubbard got ejected, so now it’s even between patriots and panthers being ejected.

Also, cmc started the fight. — Zac Ventola (@NEPatriotsToday) August 17, 2022

Seems like a fight spilled into the front row of the audience. Police and teams staff are gathered together. Hope no one got hurt.#Patriots #Panthers — NE Arena (@NE_Arena) August 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire