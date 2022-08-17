Twitter reacts to scary Patriots-Panthers training camp fight

Jordy McElroy
·4 min read
Following a morning of fisticuffs at Tuesday’s practice, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were back at it again for more rounds of fighting in Wednesday’s final joint practice between the two teams.

Only this time, however, things went from bad to worse.

Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson got laid out after taking a hit from Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson. The two had been involved in an altercation in the prior practice as well, but their second run-in ended in Wilkerson being carted off the field.

But things really took a turn when Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. delivered a hit on Christian McCaffrey that knocked the Panthers’ star running back out of bounds. McCaffrey was obviously upset after the hit and spiked the ball in Wise’s direction.

Another Panthers player then reportedly entered the commotion and “drove” Wise on top of a woman sitting in the stands.

Things have gotten progressively worse on the practice field to the point that the referees might have their whistles glued to their lips in Friday’s preseason game.

Here is what Twitter was saying about Wednesday’s fights.

This was not a good look for both teams

 

 

 

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

