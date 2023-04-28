Twitter reacts to the Saints’ selection of Bryan Bresee with No. 29 pick

John Sigler
The pick is in, and the New Orleans Saints have selected former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with their pick in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft. Bresee (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) is a rare athlete for someone his size with experience lining up all over the defensive front, though he’s been at his best rushing against guards from the three-technique alignment.

He’s also overcome a lot of adversity to get here, ranging from health struggles to the tragic passing of his teenaged sister Ella. Now that he’s turning pro, Bresee is hoping for things to settle down around him so he can focus on staying healthy and productive on the field. The Saints will be counting on him. Here’s what fans and media analysts had to say after the pick came in on Thursday night:

