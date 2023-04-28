Twitter reacts to the Saints’ selection of Bryan Bresee with No. 29 pick

The pick is in, and the New Orleans Saints have selected former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with their pick in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft. Bresee (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) is a rare athlete for someone his size with experience lining up all over the defensive front, though he’s been at his best rushing against guards from the three-technique alignment.

He’s also overcome a lot of adversity to get here, ranging from health struggles to the tragic passing of his teenaged sister Ella. Now that he’s turning pro, Bresee is hoping for things to settle down around him so he can focus on staying healthy and productive on the field. The Saints will be counting on him. Here’s what fans and media analysts had to say after the pick came in on Thursday night:

Reaction to the Saints drafting Bryan Bresee #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/XTtae6Wl4R — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) April 28, 2023

My view on the @Saints pick.

Bresee is greedy…he is a strong angry rusher. He doesn't fade at the line…he is coming…HOWEVER..in the NFL u need technique. He has got to develop a skill set…he has a okay swim move…and that's pretty much it…still, Saints got a need! B- — Dee❤💚🖤💛 (@SaintsSoulja) April 28, 2023

Hell of a haul at No. 29. Definitely a lesson in patience to be learned tonight. And my god is DT a need for Saints, but Bresee wasn't a need-based reach. I am content and respectfully, goodnight — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) April 28, 2023

The Saints pick of Bresee is fine. Every player pick after like 15, every year is open box table shopping at Best Buy. You can get yourself some SWEET ASS deals at the open box table. You also might get a broke ass laptop. That’s Bresee. But that’s every late 1st Rd Pick ever. — Ralph Malbrough 🥃 (@SaintsForecast) April 28, 2023

Saints keeping with their RAS score cause Bresee graded as a 9.61 — Couillon (@diabsoule) April 28, 2023

Like if Bresee is healthy his whole college career saints wouldn’t have even gotten to look at him. He’d have went over Carter. That athleticism at his size is not something you can teach. — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Saints) April 28, 2023

Saints drafting has fallen off. Bryan Bresee ain't it but go for it. — King's Landing (@___theKing___) April 28, 2023

Would of liked Nolan for the saints but Bresee should be solid pic.twitter.com/23MUkoLE1j — DJ szn (@nova14002) April 28, 2023

The Saints adding Bryan Bresee gives them versatility up front with a guy who can play any spot on your defensive line.

He plays for his sister Ella who died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 15. This is a guy who you root for as a player and person. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

The more I look into DT Bryan Bresee's film, character, and production the more I like him. He is a 6'5 300 pound 21 year old who had a 9.61 RAS and produced 9 sacks in 25 games at Clemson. He was also ranked 3rd in the Class of 2020. #Saints made a great selection at 29! pic.twitter.com/ONIcI5kN3T — Jackson Grant (@Jaxadus) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee YOU are a New Orleans Saint! #saints pic.twitter.com/oYM1YmpGtg — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) April 28, 2023

To me Bryan Bresee is the Davenport of DT and I mean that in the positive and negative sense. Day 1 he's going to be one of the most talented DTs the saints will have seen in a long time. We will hear stories of him schooling our OL. The question is can he maintain health — Freaking about Football (@FreakyPeezy) April 27, 2023

Bryan Bresee is the pick! Solid selection that provides immediate help and important depth. Arguably BPA as well considering Bresee is a top-25 player. Much needed muscle inside that depleted DL #WhoDat #Saints #NFLDraft https://t.co/hHeBtIbWe9 — D (@Dayton_Brown_) April 28, 2023

Bresee is going to do some damage. The kid lived through a lot of crap. Imagine trying to play to a standard to get drafted with all that going on. Saints made a good pick. That dude with no distractions might do some serious work on QBs — Clemson Bagman (@ExcessDepth) April 28, 2023

