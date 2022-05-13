Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle Week 1 for MNF

The National Football League announced the complete 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday evening and Seattle Seahawks fans were quick to react on Twitter . . . especially when they realized that their former favorite quarterback would be returning to Seattle with his Broncos to square off against the Seahawks Week 1 on “Monday Night Football.”

Here’s a look at some of the best tweets following the official schedule release.

Seahawks. Broncos. Russell Wilson Bowl. Four months from today on Monday Night Football. See ya there 🙂 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) May 12, 2022

Our first season home game is gonna be MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VS THE BRONCOS AT LUMEN???? Awwww shittttt! #Seahawks — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) May 12, 2022

If you told me 3 months ago that week 1 MNF was going to be Seahawks-Broncos, I would’ve been so eager to find out who Denver got to replace Drew Lock. — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) May 12, 2022

#broncos QB Russell Wilson will be the 5th QB in NFL history to win 100+ games with one franchise and later face them in his career. Wilson will play the Seahawks in Seattle. Peyton Manning is the only one to have lost against his former team. pic.twitter.com/NZQ1iPlZWZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 12, 2022

Just heard on radio that The Seahawks’ home opener this fall will be a Monday Night Football game against the Broncos….

Also heard a rumor that Denver has a decent QB…. — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) May 13, 2022

The Broncos play the Seahawks in Week 1. Excuse my bias. HAMMER THE BRONCOS 🐴 — liv (@livmoods) May 13, 2022

this is basically the superbowl for the Seahawks. If we only win this game I’m content losing the rest lol. — Loud V8 Noises (@Loud_V8_Noises) May 12, 2022

As a Steelers fan, I'm probably more excited about the Broncos/Seahawks game — Kasey Machesky (@KaseyMachesky) May 13, 2022

Pete Carroll is going to raise the 12 flag and fly down to the sideline in a squirrel suit week 1. — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) May 13, 2022

If I'm the #Seahawks, I move the play clocks at Lumen Field to a different location just to mess with Russell Wilson in Week 1. — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) May 12, 2022

Who else is ready to see Jamal Adams get a sack on Russell Wilson??? Seahawks Broncos opening MNF is going to be electric ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LOGzgReuSE — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) May 12, 2022

