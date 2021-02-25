Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson considering trade to Bears
Fans of the Chicago Bears were treated to some dessert during their lunch hour on Thursday. ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been in the news recently due to reportedly being unhappy with the Seahawks organization, would consider a trade to four NFL teams, including the Bears.
Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021
While Wilson has not formally requested a trade yet, the news that the Bears were on his shortlist had fans thrilled about the possibility of the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback landing in Chicago.
Even Bears running back Tarik Cohen reached out to Wilson to gauge Wilson’s interest.
@DangeRussWilson you called bro ?
— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021
RUSSELL WILSON WATCH!!!! https://t.co/6Qgzr2xPY1
— Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) February 25, 2021
TRADE ACCEPTED @ChicagoBears https://t.co/ifYMwAKUMU
— Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) February 25, 2021
did you say chicago https://t.co/VMoPd0vCsB
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 25, 2021
Attention: Ryan Pace https://t.co/6Sq7AFuxt0
— TW (@Tylow237) February 25, 2021
OFFER ANYTHING @ChicagoBears https://t.co/eYocttTgs4
— Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) February 25, 2021
Good luck holding me down if the Bears trade for one of my favorite non-Bears players. https://t.co/ntBPW8bsPt
— Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) February 25, 2021
Please, God in heaven. https://t.co/BBNl90v0B7
— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 25, 2021
Again probably won’t happen BUT.
It’s the offseason baby let’s get the Wilson train on the tracks!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚂🚂🚂#BearsNation https://t.co/hAWqcTawDJ
— Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 25, 2021
Me, seeing this … https://t.co/OHSmRQIKgi pic.twitter.com/UauVEYLeHr
— Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) February 25, 2021
All of #BearsTwitter right now 👀 https://t.co/QsqVesV7jb pic.twitter.com/CvymLrKpR4
— 🅑🅔🅐🅡🅢🅖🅡🅛 (@BearsGrl80) February 25, 2021
HEY @ChicagoBears SAVE YOURSELF AND YOUR JOBS https://t.co/XpOjgMAKv8
— Tony Gill (@thetonygill) February 25, 2021
CAN YOU IMAGINE?! https://t.co/P9TCkbaaI5
— ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) February 25, 2021
How my #Bears brain read this Schefter Tweet. https://t.co/RDkJApMNob pic.twitter.com/KvuNmoC7Xc
— Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) February 25, 2021
You know what to do @ceeflashpee84 https://t.co/KNfckkZUAx
— Chicago Sports Fan (@chisportsfan52) February 25, 2021
Live look at me (and hopefully all #bears fans) https://t.co/0iUBh7iBPU pic.twitter.com/NbAOEkycTZ
— JB (@gridironborn) February 25, 2021
everyone when they read the Bears https://t.co/XtKiSyMZN5 pic.twitter.com/zHzOTSjdBi
— Dave 🌊 (@PeakRussWest24) February 25, 2021