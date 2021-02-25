Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson considering trade to Bears

Brendan Sugrue
·2 min read
Fans of the Chicago Bears were treated to some dessert during their lunch hour on Thursday. ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been in the news recently due to reportedly being unhappy with the Seahawks organization, would consider a trade to four NFL teams, including the Bears.

While Wilson has not formally requested a trade yet, the news that the Bears were on his shortlist had fans thrilled about the possibility of the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback landing in Chicago.

Even Bears running back Tarik Cohen reached out to Wilson to gauge Wilson’s interest.

