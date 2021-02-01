Twitter reacts after Russell Westbrook hits game-winning 3 to outduel KD, Nets

Logan Newman
·2 min read
The Oklahoma City Thunder watched the Brooklyn Nets put up 147 on them in regulation on Friday. On Sunday night, former Thunder star Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards had to face the same.

Brooklyn, this time with former Thunder star Kevin Durant in the lineup, scored 146. They led by five with 12 seconds to play. That wasn’t enough to stop Westbrook and Bradley Beal, who came through to put together an absolutely bonkers finish.

Beal drained a 3 and then Joe Harris rushed to get the inbounds pass in. Garrison Mathews got the steal and flipped it to Westbrook, who had run from near the baseline to get situated behind the arc. It was money, as Westbrook picked up 41st point and fourth 3 of the night.

Westbrook went 16-for-28 from the field and recorded 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory. He outdueled Durant, who posted 37 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Westbrook was aggressive all night, including this late play in transition in which he drove past Durant, picked up the foul from his former teammate and got the layup to fall.

Twitter reacted to Westbrook’s performance and game-winner.

Fans of the Thunder, Wizards, the NBA and Westbrook in general wanted to make sure everyone knows Westbrook is not washed.

Cheers to Westbrook being fully healthy and no longer “playing with one leg,” as he said after the game. Let’s hope this sticks. The league is a more fun place when he is healthy.

The Nets got a full dose of him Monday.

This post originally appeared on OKCThunderWire. Follow us on Facebook!

