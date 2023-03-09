Twitter reacts to rumor of Rams shopping Matthew Stafford

To go along with the possibility of trading Leonard Floyd, Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey, there’s a new rumor making the rounds shared by former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi. On the “Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, Lombardi said the Rams “would love to” trade Matthew Stafford and that they’ve called teams shopping him.

That goes against everything that’s been reported previously, including the fact that the Rams will pick up Stafford’s option bonus this offseason, which guarantees him $57 million on March 17. If the Rams plan to pick that up, why would they trade him?

And with Sean McVay returning for another season, why would Los Angeles undergo a full rebuild just two years after acquiring Stafford for two first-round picks and more?

Nothing is pointing to the Rams actually trading Stafford and given his contract situation, it’s hard to imagine any team wanting to trade valuable assets for him. If he’s traded after March 17, the Rams would take on $74 million in dead money this year. That’s impossible for them to do.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the rumor from Lombardi.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire