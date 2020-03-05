Twitter reacts to rumor that Eli Manning met with Bears

Just about every available free-agent quarterback who's scheduled to hit the open market later this month has been mentioned as a potential option for the Chicago Bears as they look to add competition for Mitch Trubisky in 2020.

One of the rare quarterbacks who hasn't been discussed as a fit for Chicago is former New York Giant, Eli Manning, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason. He lost his starting job to Daniel Jones in 2019 in a year that continued the erosion of his physical abilities that at one time were good enough to win two Super Bowls for Big Blue.

Then came Wednesday night's Twitter firestorm and a series of tweets that alleged Manning was in Chicago dining with the Bears. That rumor has since been debunked, but it poses an interesting question: Would Bears fans be happy with Manning as the candidate to compete with Trubisky this season?

The reactions on Twitter present a pretty obvious answer:

What say you? Would you be OK with Manning coming to Chicago? Cast your vote:

