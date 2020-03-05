Twitter reacts to rumor that Eli Manning met with Bears

Just about every available free-agent quarterback who's scheduled to hit the open market later this month has been mentioned as a potential option for the Chicago Bears as they look to add competition for Mitch Trubisky in 2020.

One of the rare quarterbacks who hasn't been discussed as a fit for Chicago is former New York Giant, Eli Manning, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason. He lost his starting job to Daniel Jones in 2019 in a year that continued the erosion of his physical abilities that at one time were good enough to win two Super Bowls for Big Blue.

Then came Wednesday night's Twitter firestorm and a series of tweets that alleged Manning was in Chicago dining with the Bears. That rumor has since been debunked, but it poses an interesting question: Would Bears fans be happy with Manning as the candidate to compete with Trubisky this season?

The reactions on Twitter present a pretty obvious answer:

If the bears sign Eli manning, I will no longer be a fan. He's straight trash — Ant (@abonanno5) March 5, 2020

I'll absolutely lose every last marble in my possession if the @ChicagoBears pursue Eli Manning as anything other than a QB Coach. — Cody Grzybowski (@cody_griz) March 5, 2020

On god, if the Bears draw Eli Manning out of retirement, I may consider voiding my lifelong fandom contract — durag gohan (@GARDNERWINSHEW) March 5, 2020

I'd trade all the #Bears draft picks for Andy Dalton if it was the only way to keep Eli Manning out of Chicago. — G.W. Gras (@GeeSteelio) March 5, 2020

If the Bears sign Eli Manning imma slap anyone who brings up football around me... family included — Mr. Handcox (@Maurice_Handcox) March 5, 2020

If eli manning ends up in this city wearing a bears uniform actually allowed to parade the streets of Chicago as a member of one of the most storied franchises I dont know what I would do pic.twitter.com/YUqp8aiQd0 — Greg (@gregslim) March 5, 2020

The Chicago Bears sat and had dinner with Eli Manning tonight... can some just please stab me before this nightmare begins. — Logan Gardiner (@LoganJGardiner) March 5, 2020

Nobody deserves Eli Manning more than the Bears — DFS Keanu (@FauxKeanu) March 5, 2020

What say you? Would you be OK with Manning coming to Chicago? Cast your vote:

So, Eli Manning...? — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) March 5, 2020

